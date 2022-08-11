Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Camp Report: Bolts Have Light Day in Advance of Preseason Opener

Aug 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

huddle

The Chargers should be well-rested for their preseason opener after holding a light practice Thursday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Here are three observations from the 13th day of camp:

1. Just a jog-thru

A day after a physical and intense practice in full pads, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley eased back Thursday.

The Bolts held two 11-on-11 periods, but they weren't at full speed, and could more so be categorized as a jog-thru.

Staley said that Wednesday's physical practice, and the fact that it's the 13th day of camp, warranted the lighter session.

The Bolts main focus right now is prepping for Saturday night's preseason opener against the Rams. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.

"I think our guys are ready to compete against somebody else. I think we're at that healthy point in camp," Staley said. "Where our systems have been installed, you're playing against the same people and there's that extra physicality that comes with playing against the same people all the time. I felt like it's been really healthy competition, especially coming off the scrimmage to have two really good days of practice.

"But, I feel like our guys are improving, that's what I like to see the most, that we're improving. Again, I think it got a little edgy this week on the practice field and that's always a healthy thing. I look at it as a sign of pride and performance," Staley added. "Again, I thought it was healthy competition back and forth and I've been looking for that, to be even competition."

2. Paying close attention to special teams

The only live action in Thursday's practice came on special teams.

Punter J.K. Scott got some work in, launching a handful of 50-yard kicks in team drills as he continued an impressive camp. Scott also showcased his accuracy but placing multiple punts inside the 5-yard line.

The Bolts also mixed in some kickoff coverage ahead of Saturday night's game.

"We've done a lot of good special teams work," Staley said. "Building off the scrimmage, we've been able to get some good special teams work because that's going to be a big important part of Saturday night.

"I'm looking forward to seeing our guys compete in that phase," Staley added.

3. Fouts, Eagle take in practice

With the preseason on the horizon, that means the debut of broadcast partners Noah Eagle and Dan Fouts in the booth.

The pair will call all three preseason games on CBS Los Angeles this month, with LaDainian Tomlinson also part of the crew.

Fouts and Eagle were on hand Thursday to watch practice and perhaps do a little prep work in advance of Saturday night.

There is a family connection amongst the pair as Eagle's father, Ian, worked with Fouts for a decade calling NFL games on CBS.

