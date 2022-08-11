Chargers Camp Report: Bolts Have Light Day in Advance of Preseason Opener

The Chargers should be well-rested for their preseason opener after holding a light practice Thursday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Here are three observations from the 13th day of camp:

1. Just a jog-thru

A day after a physical and intense practice in full pads, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley eased back Thursday.

The Bolts held two 11-on-11 periods, but they weren't at full speed, and could more so be categorized as a jog-thru.

Staley said that Wednesday's physical practice, and the fact that it's the 13th day of camp, warranted the lighter session.

The Bolts main focus right now is prepping for Saturday night's preseason opener against the Rams. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.

"I think our guys are ready to compete against somebody else. I think we're at that healthy point in camp," Staley said. "Where our systems have been installed, you're playing against the same people and there's that extra physicality that comes with playing against the same people all the time. I felt like it's been really healthy competition, especially coming off the scrimmage to have two really good days of practice.