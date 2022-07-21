Like Father, Like Son: Noah Eagle To Call Chargers Preseason Games with Dan Fouts

Fouts, 71, has been a mainstay in the broadcast booth for 30-pluys years, and is one of the most recognizable and respected color analysts around.

Eagle expects he and Fouts to form a strong team, all while having fun, too.

"It starts with the beard," Eagle said with a laugh about Fouts. "The beard gives him power. That's the biggest part.

"No, I think it's like osmosis. When you're around it for enough time, and you are curious and have seen it firsthand, you kind of automatically know what to expect," Eagle added. "My dad, all he said was, 'You're going to have a blast.' He's worked with over 100 partners over the course of his career, and Dan is most certainly towards the top of the list because of his preparation and knowledge of the game. But also because of his sense of humor and willingness to have fun. Those are all parts that are important to me as well. We want to have a good time as if we're just watching on the couch with everybody else. That's paramount to success."

Eagle said he is hopeful to become a full-time NFL broadcaster down the road, and noted these preseason games will be a great learning experience for him.

Of course, he can also pick up the phone and get quick advice from his father if he ever needs it.

"No doubt. He has been the best mentor I could ever ask for, because he has all the answers and has gone through it himself," Eagle said. "It's not like he can speculate if he were a marine biologist and say, 'Yeah, that sounds good.'

"He's been through it, so if I ever feel like I need some guidance, he's there," Eagle said. "If we like a call the other one made, we'll say it. And if we don't like something, we'll say that as well. I take everything he says very seriously."

The Chargers will play their first two preseason games at home at SoFi Stadium, hosting the Rams on Aug. 13 and the Cowboys on Aug. 20. The Bolts wrap up preseason play in New Orleans on Aug. 26.

Eagle said the chance to get an early look at the Chargers was also an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"It starts with the fact they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert," Eagle said. "I've been a fan of him since his time at Oregon, I always felt like he had an X-factor.

"Then when you get him in fantasy football, you become even more of a fan because he helps you win a league," Eagle quipped. "This is my guy for the rest of his career.

"And I think Brandon Staley has proven he's one of the best young coaches in the league. He's willing to take risks," Eagle added. "You've got your nucleus, but then bringing in someone like Khalil Mack. He can completely change a defense and control a game from a defensive side. That's rare. There's so much to be excited about."

Time will tell how the Chargers fare in 2022, but the preseason slate will offer a glimpse of the team's potential.

Eagle is fired up to work with Fouts, and to see how the Bolts look early on.

"There's so many pieces to this team that make it a legitimate contender," Eagle said. "You want to be a part of something truly unique and historic.