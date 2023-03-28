5 Takeaways: Telesco on Free Agency, New-Look Offensive Line & the AFC West 

2. A new-look O-line

After Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke to reporters Monday morning, he said the starting five along the offensive line was set.

Corey Linsley will man the middle, with Pipkins and Rashawn Slater on the outside. Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer would be at guard.

But Telesco provided even more detail in Phoenix as he revealed Johnson — who started all 17 games as a rookie on the right side — will move to left guard, where he played at Boston College.

Telesco explained why Johnson played right guard as a rookie and will switch sides.

"Because Matt Feiler was at left guard … [and] because Matt Feiler is not here right now," Telesco said of the veteran who was released this offseason. "We think Zion can be really good at left guard. It's what he played in college.

"We think Jamaree can be good on the right side," Telesco added. "It doesn't really matter in the end, they can play either side, but it's just what we're going to go with for right now."

Telesco was also asked about Pipkins, whom he described as an ascending player at right tackle.

"Usually when you sign a UFA [unrestricted free agent], typically at that point in their career, they've probably hitting where they're going to be," Telesco said. "We just think Trey's a little bit different. We still think there's still more there.

"He was a really good player for us last year at a premium position, and it's just nice when you can sign your own," Telesco added. "That position is really hard to find, there's not a lot of options out there. When one of your best options is in-house, that's the way to go if you can. I know he's happy about it, I know he wanted to stay."

There's still nearly six months until the 2023 season starts, but it appears the Bolts will be rolling with this line, from left to right, for now: Slater, Johnson, Linsley, Salyer and Pipkins.

"Get our best five at the spots we think they're best at," Telesco said.

3. Thoughts on Ekeler

Austin Ekeler and his contract remain a hot topic this offseason.

Staley said the team has the utmost respect for the running back, something Telesco echoed Monday evening.

"No public levels of concern. When it comes to contract, those are private discussions, not public discussions," Telesco said. "But you guys have seen, he's a dynamic player, he's a dynamic personality. We're lucky to have him.

"These situations happen at different positions, different players in different points in their careers," Telesco added. "I know it's a business, you try and go by the golden rule like, 'I want to treat people they way I'd want to be treated.' So, in this situation felt like we'll go down this path, but kind of see where it goes."

Telesco said the choice to let Ekeler and his representatives seek a possible trade was a showing a bit of good faith all around.

"I just felt like it was the right thing to do in this situation, not necessarily you would do it in every situation, but just thought in this situation it warranted it," Telesco said.

Overall, Telesco said things will just have to play out going forward.