5 Takeaways: Chargers Frustrated, Focused on Little Details After 0-2 Start

The Bolts are 0-2 after a 27-24 loss in overtime Sunday in Nashville.

Here are five takeaways from Week 2:

1. Focused on the little details

There were two distinct vibes in the Chargers visiting locker room after Sunday's game.

The first?

"Pissed off. We know we should be winning these games," said outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Bolts are now 0-2 through the first two games of the 2023 season. This is on the heels of a two-point loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, meaning the Chargers pair of losses have come by a combined five points.

"It's tough. It's always tough to lose. I don't think there's some magical answer that people keep asking, but I think it's the little things that every single one of us needs to do a little better," outside linebacker Joey Bosa said. "Few plays here, few plays there, being a little smarter, some penalties or whatever it is, I think we come away with a victory.

"But yeah, it sucks," Bosa added.

Mack offered a similar sentiment.

"We've gotta play attention to the details, especially later in the game," Mack said.

He later added: "All across the board, it's about not hurting ourselves."

Besides the obvious frustration, there was also a sense of optimism from players and coaches.

The Chargers are still early in the 2023 season and believe they have what it takes to get things turned around in a hurry.

"We've got 15 games ahead of us," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "We've lost two really tough games right there at the end — an overtime game and one that might as well have been an overtime game.

"We're doing a lot of really good things out there," Staley added. "The mistakes that are being made out there, we can correct all of them."

Quarterback Justin Herbert said: "It's the NFL. Obviously, you never want to be in this position, but I know that we got the right guys in that locker room and we're going to stay together. We're going to stay tough and we're going to get this thing going because it's a long season and a lot of football left. We're not where we want to be right now, but that doesn't mean we can't get there in the next couple weeks."

The Chargers will now get ready for a Week 3 road date with the Vikings, who are also 0-2.

"Keep working," said wide receiver Keenan Allen. "Go back next week, keep working in practice. Got Minnesota next week and we're going to try to figure it out there."