Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Frustrated, Focused on Little Details After 0-2 Start

Sep 17, 2023 at 03:17 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5T Titans

The Bolts are 0-2 after a 27-24 loss in overtime Sunday in Nashville.

Here are five takeaways from Week 2:

1. Focused on the little details

There were two distinct vibes in the Chargers visiting locker room after Sunday's game.

The first?

"Pissed off. We know we should be winning these games," said outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Bolts are now 0-2 through the first two games of the 2023 season. This is on the heels of a two-point loss to the Dolphins in Week 1, meaning the Chargers pair of losses have come by a combined five points.

"It's tough. It's always tough to lose. I don't think there's some magical answer that people keep asking, but I think it's the little things that every single one of us needs to do a little better," outside linebacker Joey Bosa said. "Few plays here, few plays there, being a little smarter, some penalties or whatever it is, I think we come away with a victory.

"But yeah, it sucks," Bosa added.

Mack offered a similar sentiment.

"We've gotta play attention to the details, especially later in the game," Mack said.

He later added: "All across the board, it's about not hurting ourselves."

Besides the obvious frustration, there was also a sense of optimism from players and coaches.

The Chargers are still early in the 2023 season and believe they have what it takes to get things turned around in a hurry.

"We've got 15 games ahead of us," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "We've lost two really tough games right there at the end — an overtime game and one that might as well have been an overtime game.

"We're doing a lot of really good things out there," Staley added. "The mistakes that are being made out there, we can correct all of them."

Quarterback Justin Herbert said: "It's the NFL. Obviously, you never want to be in this position, but I know that we got the right guys in that locker room and we're going to stay together. We're going to stay tough and we're going to get this thing going because it's a long season and a lot of football left. We're not where we want to be right now, but that doesn't mean we can't get there in the next couple weeks."

The Chargers will now get ready for a Week 3 road date with the Vikings, who are also 0-2.

"Keep working," said wide receiver Keenan Allen. "Go back next week, keep working in practice. Got Minnesota next week and we're going to try to figure it out there."

Staley added: "We've just got to do it together as a team. This is the tough side of it here. But this group is capable of it. We're going to find our way and this group is going to show what it's made of."

2. Offense laments 3rd-down woes

The Chargers won the toss at the start of overtime Sunday, meaning a touchdown from the offense equaled a win.

The Bolts couldn't do it as Herbert threw incomplete on three straight plays. The Titans took the field and marched down for the game-winning field goal from 41 yards out.

Perhaps it was fitting than the Chargers final offensive play came on third-and-10, because that was a down that plagued the Bolts offense all afternoon.

Overall, the Chargers converted just twice on 14 total attempts on third-downs.

"We just didn't capitalize on third downs," said wide receiver Mike Williams.

Herbert added: "Just have to capitalize on third down. As an offense we have to get better, so we're going to watch the film to get better at that. Obviously, not what we were hoping for, we're aiming to be higher and better than that, so that's our responsibility as an offense to be better than that. It's something we'll have to focus on this week at practice."

On a day where Herbert was sacked three times, all three instances came on third downs.

"We had a tough time protecting the passer today," Staley said. "We just didn't do well enough in that phase."

"It really started with their front … really good and tough to block," Staley later added.

Running back Joshua Kelley added: "I know they brought a lot of pressures, I know they're getting a lot of penetration. But it's tough, we've got to protect the quarterback. He's a great player … we've just got to make sure he's protected."

Herbert finished with 305 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Allen.

3. Defense hurt by penalties, big plays

On a day where the Bolts defense played well for stretches at a time, the low points were magnified in a big way.

Almost half of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's 246 passing yards came on two plays.

The Bolts had just scored to go up 11-0 when Tannehill connected on a 70-yard pass that led to Tennessee's first score of the day.

And with the Bolts up 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Chargers defense was hurt by a 49-yard gain through the air.

"I thought the two passes were a big story in the game," Staley said.

He later added: "Our guys have to win in pass coverage and respect the deep part of the field and have to know who on the other team can get there. The secondary, we've got full belief in those guys. Everybody in the back end."

The Chargers were also hurt by penalties late in the first half when they were up 14-7.

Derwin James, Jr. was called for unnecessary roughness on third-and-13 that gave the Titans a fresh set of downs. Staley said it was a "bang-bang play."

Later on the drive, Sebastian Joseph-Day was called for roughing the passer after an incompletion on third-and-6. The Titans later kicked a field goal.

"We've got to play penalty-free ball, so I take accountability for my roughing the passer for sure, because I definitely cost us, probably three points or whichever points. We've got to be better," Joseph-Day said.

He later added: "It's about not shooting ourselves in the foot, dumb penalties like mine. That's it really. Think about it, those penalties were pretty crucial, including mine, so that's really it. We don't have those penalties we're probably up by 10."

Staley added: "They were costly plays for us … if those don't happen then we're off the field and feel a lot different about ourselves."

4. Bosa shines in Week 2

Bosa barely practiced all week, getting just limited work in Friday before being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Bosa looked in fine form against the Titans, notching a pair of sacks in the loss.

"I feel fine. It was a little strained last week but to be able to recover and get back out there and at least help my team a little bit meant a lot to me," Bosa said. "But yeah, I just wanted to be smart.

"The rotation was a little weird, I thought the times I should've been out there probably on third down, but coach rightfully so was just being smart about it," Bosa added. "Feel bad that I was down at all today but I think it was smart watching the plays and I should be able to come back strong next week."

Staley added: "I thought he played aggressively. Says a lot about him that he wanted to be out there."

Both of Bosa's sacks came on third downs and highlighted a big day for the Bolts defense in that area.

Of the five sacks on Tannehill on Sunday, four came on third downs.

"Yeah, I think we got a good rush plan, mixing up the games inside and trying to rush a little better as one," Bosa said. "But wish we could've got him down a couple more times, I think that would have turned the tide completely."

Morgan Fox and Tuli Tuipulotu also tallied third-down sacks, while one from Kenneth Murray, Jr. came on fourth down.

"I thought we rushed the passer well today," Staley said.

5. Bolts run game stymied

A week after rushing for 234 yards in the season opener, the Chargers ground game generated only a quarter of that output against the Titans.

With Austin Ekeler out with an ankle injury, the Bolts managed just 61 yards on 21 attempts.

Kelley had 39 yards on 13 carries while Derius Davis added a 10-yard run.

"They've got a very good front. Good front seven … we weren't able to get anything going today," Staley said.

The Titans were either first or second in rushing yards allowed per game over the past two seasons.

"This is how the NFL works," Kelley said. "If you're not locked in, dialed in the whole game, it's the difference between 0-2 and 2-0."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Final Thoughts: 5 Key Storylines for the Chargers in Week 2

"Every seven days you get an opportunity to humble somebody, or somebody humbles you. We'll get another chance this Sunday."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Regroup, Turn Page to Titans in Week 2

"We didn't win this one. It was a tight game and we didn't quite finish it. What we've got to do is learn from it, put it away and get on to Tennessee."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Defense Looks to Rebound After Week 1 Loss

"The last time we played these guys, it was the other way. Sometimes, you're going to have a game where you light it up and sometimes, in a game with that type of skill over there, you can get lit up."
news

Final Thoughts: How the Chargers Can Win in Week 1

"There's always a sense of urgency to win. We all just want to make the most of this team that we have. I think everyone knows how talented we are."
news

5 Takeaways: Tom Telesco on the Bolts Initial 53-Man Roster

"We put in a lot of work in at all these positions. You try and be right and try to put the perfect roster together. The perfect roster is difficult to find but we all strive for it."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Finish Off 'Best Preseason' as Tough Decisions Await 

"I felt like our team was consistent throughout the whole way and the quality was high, and the competition was right where we want it to be."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Focused on Teachable Moments After 2nd Preseason Contest

"It's going to be great for our guys to know why we lost the game, because we lost the major items that you can't lose in this league."
news

5 Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the Rams 

From Elijah Dotson to CJ Okoye, these Bolts players made a strong first impression in preseason play
news

5 Takeaways: Davis, Rookies Star in Bolts 1st Preseason Game

A pair of TCU rookies found the end zone to help the Chargers seven-man draft class shine in their preseason debuts
news

What We Learned From the 2nd Week of Chargers Camp

These are the top storylines from the second week of camp in Costa Mesa
news

What We Learned From the 1st Week of Chargers Camp

These are the top storylines from the first week of camp in Costa Mesa

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
Latest News
Advertising