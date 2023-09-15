Final Thoughts: 5 Key Storylines for the Chargers in Week 2

3. How does the defense respond?

Nobody on the defensive side of the ball — players and coaches alike — was happy with their performance in Week 1.

But the Chargers defense now has a chance to respond and turn the page after Week 1.

"We have a bunch of grown men in our room," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley. "The coaches are really excited about getting back out there. I know I am, the staff feels the same way.

"Every seven days you get an opportunity to humble somebody, or somebody humbles you," Ansley added. "We'll get another chance this Sunday."

The Bolts pass defense struggled mightily in Week 1, giving up 466 yards through the air. The Chargers unsurprisingly rank last in total defensive EPA heading into Week 2.

The Dolphins used plenty of types of motions Sunday, and Ansley said the Chargers will be ready if the Titans and other teams deploy the same tactics.

"I'm sure that you will see some sprinkles of that. It's a copy-cat league," Ansley said. "We do a really good job on Mondays of going through the corrections and sprinkling those things in throughout the week, so that if we see them again, we're ready for them.

"Miami didn't present a whole lot of problems schematically, we just have to do a better job of doing our jobs," Ansley added.

As the Chargers turn the page in Week 2, however, they are more focused on Tennessee's ground game.

The operation is led by Derrick Henry, a two-time NFL rushing champion who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds.

"You have to play team defense on this guy. He is one of the toughest guys to tackle in the league," Staley said. "His resumé speaks for itself. He has been a consistent player in the league for a long time. Definitely one of the big engines for their offense."

The Dolphins and Titans couldn't be more opposite in terms of their offensive strengths.

Luckily for the Chargers, they faced the same two-game stretch late in the 2022 season when they hosted Miami and Tennessee in Week 14 and 15.

The Bolts won both of those games with great defensive efforts. They will need another one Sunday, especially given how Week 1 went.

"Can't wait for Sunday," safety Derwin James, Jr. said. "I don't want to get up here and talk about it. Can't wait for Sunday to show you."

4. Make a splash on special teams

The Bolts had some ups and downs on special teams to open the season.

There was some good, including a 50-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker, who was perfect on six total kicks.

"We believe in him at all distances," said Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken.

But there were also areas to improve on, whether it was a short punt from JK Scott out of his own end zone or a missed chance from the gunners on a Scott punt that went into the end zone for a touchback.

Scott's punt from his own end zone went just 34 yards as Miami scored on the ensuing play.

"In that situation, we're obviously trying to minimize the return," Ficken said. "But you want to get that ball at least to the 50-yard line where you give them one first down before they are in field goal range."

Ficken said that Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard make that play near the goal line nine out of 10 times but couldn't in Week 1.

The attention on special teams has now turned to the Titans, who also had an inconsistent performance.

Tennessee stripped and recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the season but also had a punt blocked in Week 1 against the Saints.