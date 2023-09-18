5 Takeaways: Why Week 2 Was Kenneth Murray's Best Game in Years

2. The message of 0-2

The Chargers sit at 0-2 after the first two games of the season but have lost both contests by a combined five points, the same point differential as the 1-1 Lions. (Denver is also 0-2 and has a minus-3 point differential).

Staley said on Monday that although the end results haven't gone the Chargers way through two weeks, he likes the toughness and commitment his squad is playing with.

"I think this team knows that we've been through two tough games," Staley said. "And I think that our guys know this group top to bottom — 1 through 48 — is playing I think the right way, playing really, really hard.

"There's a lot of pride in that room. I think everything that has happened on film, that you can say were mistakes from our first two games, are correctable. We have the right people to correct them," Staley added. "I think there's confidence in who we have and how we're doing things. We're just going to focus on making the improvements each day so that we can create that confidence for game day."

Staley said he will continue to rely on the Bolts veteran leadership to help right the ship with 15 games remaining.

"This is a really mature group, it's a connected group," Staley said. "Again, we're just at the beginning but I think everyone knows what's happening on that film and I think people believe in the type of players we have, the type of coaches that we have to make good things happen moving forward.

"We just need to stay consistent with our process and consistent with the people out there on the field and good things are going to happen for us," Staley added.