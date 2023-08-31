Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Tanner Muse

Aug 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

5 things Muse

The Chargers on Wednesday claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers.

Here are five things to know about the Bolts linebacker:

1. Solid NFL experience

Muse joins the Bolts after spending training camp and the preseason in Pittsburgh, the team he signed with back in April.

The linebacker played in all three preseason games for the Steelers, logging 92 total defensive snaps. Across the three games, Muse logged nine combined tackles and recovered a fumble during Pittsburgh's second preseason game against the Bills.

According to Pro Football Focus, Muse finished that game against Buffalo allowing just one catch for seven yards on 18 snaps, all while earning 90.0-plus grade.

Muse spent two seasons with the Seahawks prior to joining the Steelers, playing in all 17 regular season and one postseason game with Seattle.

2. Former Day 2 pick

After a successful career at Clemson, Muse entered the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was drafted by the Raiders with the 100th overall pick in the third round, becoming one of the 10 inside linebackers drafted in the Top 100 of that year's draft.

3. Winner in the college ranks

Speaking of Muse's career at Clemson, his time with the university overlapped with current Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. The two were part of the Tigers' run to the National Championship where they beat Alabama in January of 2017.

The National Championship was one of two that Muse would win over his decorated career at Clemson, as he finished his career having played in 59 games as a safety — tying a school record at the time.

His best season came in his senior year, where he was a First-Team All-ACC selection and a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press. Muse finished the season leading the team with four interceptions while also accumulating 73 tackles, 6.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks and five pass breakups.

Muse career numbers were big as well, racking up 237 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown over four years playing.

4. Impact on special teams

Muse's biggest impact in the NFL so far has been on special teams as the linebacker has played 425 regular-season snaps in that phase through his two seasons in the league.

And in 2022, Muse played the second-most special teams snaps on Seattle's unit — including 16 in the Week 7 matchup against the Bolts.

According to Pro Football Focus, Muse also had the seventh-best grade on special teams (84.4) this past preseason among players who played at least 30 snaps.

5. Multi-sport athlete

Muse's athleticism and versatility that he would show later in his career was also evident in high school, where he played multiple sports and positions before his time at Clemson.

During high school, he played at running back, safety, and long snapper, all while also lighting it up on the baseball field as a center fielder.

As a senior, Muse finished the football season with 150 tackles with four interceptions on defense and also rushed for 1,292 yards on the offensive side of the football. Then on the diamond, he batted .380 in his final year in high school, committing to play both football and baseball at Clemson.

Advertising