5 Takeaways: Bolts Regroup, Turn Page to Titans in Week 2

The Bolts have turned their attention to a Week 2 road game at Tennessee.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's Monday media availability:

1. Preaching patience

Believe it or not, the Chargers still have 16 games left in the NFL season.

Yes, the Bolts are 0-1 after a close 36-34 loss to Miami in Week 1, but there is still a lengthy journey ahead of Staley's team going forward.

And he believes the Chargers have the right group of players who can bounce back from a season-opening defeat.

"This is a really close group, a group full of outstanding leadership," Staley said. "We all know it was a tough game. My takeaways were that the group knows we laid it on the line.

"It was a really, really tough game and I couldn't ask anything more from an effort standpoint," Staley added. "But from an execution standpoint, we can be a lot better in all three phases of the game. That's where this team is now, you learn so much from this first opportunity."

Here's something that could put things in perspective.

A year ago, the 49ers, Bengals, Jaguars and Cowboys all lost their respective season openers. All four teams went on to make the playoffs, with San Francisco and Cincinnati making it to their respective conference title games.

There were also five teams that won in Week 1 during the 2022 season that did not make the playoffs.

Does it help to win in Week 1? Of course.

But it's not the end of the world, a message Staley hit home about Monday afternoon.

"The buildup between your last game of the previous season and your first one, there's just so much build up to it," Staley said. "The reality is, one way or the other, is that it's just one out of 17.

"My first two seasons, we won the opener and there's that great feeling you get after not playing for so long and to get out there and win it, especially at home," Staley continued. "But we didn't win this one. It was a tight game and we didn't quite finish it.

"What we've got to do is learn from it, put it away and get on to Tennessee," Staley added. "I think this team is mature and we've got outstanding leadership. We've got to take the lessons from yesterday and keep in moving."