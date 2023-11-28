5 Takeaways: Bolts Focused on Turnover Margin As Attention Shifts to Patriots

4. Hawkins sees extended action

Jaylinn Hawkins also saw an expanded defensive role Sunday night.

The safety, who was added to the roster in mid-October, registered a start as the Chargers opened the game in a three-safety look.

Hawkins ended up playing 17 total snaps as the third safety alongside Derwin James, Jr. and Alohi Gilman.

The 26-year old Hawkins, who was a 2020 fourth-round pick by Atlanta, has now started 23 career games while appearing in 52.

Staley on Monday provided further context on how Hawkins has transitioned to the team, which included him getting more run Sunday night.

"Did work on him coming out. He played [in Atlanta] for Arthur Smith, who is a really good friend of mine. Played in some good defenses, I thought he was well coached," Staley said. "He's got a good background in the secondary as far as how he's been trained. We were looking for a guy who could deepen our secondary. He's played a lot of football in the NFL.

"He's a young player, but he's started a lot of games, played on special teams," Staley continued. "Just felt like he's got really good athleticism for the position, got a good size. He's been really good to work with.

"We wanted to make sure that he knew our system before we put him out there, we wanted to make sure that he truly understood how we play," Staley added. "There's a transition that needs to take place, but he was proving himself on the practice field and proving that he deserved an opportunity and I thought he did a nice job for us yesterday."

5. A look at WR depth

Alex Erickson, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night's game, played 34 snaps against the Ravens.

His 17-yard reception late in the fourth quarter put the Bolts at midfield, but the offense couldn't take advantage and eventually turned the ball over on downs.

"He's been a glue guy for us. He's a guy that can play different places and make it right," Staley said. "He gives you some return value, too. Just a guy that has helped us with some of the receiver attrition we've had.

"With Derius [Davis] having such an important role as our punt returner, he's able to handle that fourth receiver duty and allow us to formate and keep people on the move," Staley added. "He's been steady for us."