5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

3. NFL stats

The third-year receiver has seen action during the regular season, playing in 10 games during his two seasons in Dallas. Offensively, Fehoko has caught three of his four targets for 24 yards.

The majority of his playing time in the NFL have come on special teams, where he's logged 91 total snaps in his career.

4. Time at Stanford

After a decorated career at Brighton High School in Utah that saw him set the state record for career receiving yards (3,571) and receiving touchdowns (41), Fehoko played collegiately at Stanford.

Fehoko's best came in his junior year during the 2020 season, where he established himself as one of the premier receivers in the Pac-12. He was an All-Pac-12 First-Team selection by two outlets and recorded a school-record 16 receptions during a game against UCLA.

He finished the season with 37 catches for 574 yards and three scores. Fehoko ended his Stanford career third in school history with an average of 18.48 yards per reception.

5. A familiar last name

Fehoko's time in Pittsburgh saw him be on the same squad as his cousin, former Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.