5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

The Chargers on Tuesday announced the signing of Simi Fehoko, who was added to the 53-man roster after Mike Williams was placed on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL that will end his season.
Here are five things to know about the new Bolts wide receiver:
1. Recent stops
Fehoko joins the Chargers from the Steelers practice squad, where he's been since he was signed in late August.
Prior to the Steelers, Fehoko spent training camp and the preseason with the Cowboys, playing in all three of their preseason games. The receiver hauled in eight passes for 55 yards throughout the three games, and also contributed on special teams.
He also played five games with Dallas during the 2022 season.
2. A connection with Kellen Moore
Fehoko is quite familiar with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.
After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Fehoko spent his first two pro seasons with Moore as his offensive coordinator. He now reunites with Moore in Los Angeles as someone who has a lot of experience in what his offense brings.
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 3 win over the Vikings in Minneapolis
3. NFL stats
The third-year receiver has seen action during the regular season, playing in 10 games during his two seasons in Dallas. Offensively, Fehoko has caught three of his four targets for 24 yards.
The majority of his playing time in the NFL have come on special teams, where he's logged 91 total snaps in his career.
4. Time at Stanford
After a decorated career at Brighton High School in Utah that saw him set the state record for career receiving yards (3,571) and receiving touchdowns (41), Fehoko played collegiately at Stanford.
Fehoko's best came in his junior year during the 2020 season, where he established himself as one of the premier receivers in the Pac-12. He was an All-Pac-12 First-Team selection by two outlets and recorded a school-record 16 receptions during a game against UCLA.
He finished the season with 37 catches for 574 yards and three scores. Fehoko ended his Stanford career third in school history with an average of 18.48 yards per reception.
5. A familiar last name
Fehoko's time in Pittsburgh saw him be on the same squad as his cousin, former Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.
Breiden is currently on the Steelers active roster, but prior to that, spent three seasons with the Bolts from 2020-2022. And while Simi was with the Cowboys, the cousins saw each other for joint practices and a preseason game last August.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.