Chargers Sign WR Nelson Spruce

The Los Angeles Chargers added another weapon for Philip Rivers on Monday as the team signed wide receiver Nelson Spruce.

The 6-1, 210-pound Spruce originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2016. He spent the first nine weeks on the active roster before being placed on the reserve/injured list. An L.A. native, he spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad and most recently was with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.