Chargers Sign WR Nelson Spruce

The Los Angeles Chargers added another weapon for Philip Rivers on Monday as the team signed wide receiver Nelson Spruce.
The 6-1, 210-pound Spruce originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2016. He spent the first nine weeks on the active roster before being placed on the reserve/injured list. An L.A. native, he spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad and most recently was with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.
Spruce is also the most prolific wide receiver in University of Colorado's history. He set 41 school records and two Pac-12 Conference records over his four years with the Buffaloes. Noteworthy among his litany of annals was setting the top records for career receptions (294), receiving yards (3,347) and touchdown catches (23). Spruce finished as the active NCAA leader in receptions, as he caught at least one pass in his final 38 games, which was also the second-longest streak in CU history.