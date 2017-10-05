Chargers Sign Kicker Nick Novak; Waive Younghoe Koo

Head Coach Anthony Lynn vowed to make changes entering the second quarter of the season.

That apparently included making a switch at kicker, bringing back Nick Novak while waiving Younghoe Koo.

A 10-year veteran who previously spent four seasons as the Bolts' kicker from 2011-14, Novak has connected on 173 of 209 field goal attempts (82.8-percent) with a career-long of 53-yards. He's appeared in 111 career games for the Chargers, Redskins, Cardinals, Chiefs and Texans.

The 36-year old Novak ranks as the second most accurate kicker in Chargers history, making 101 of 117 kicks during his four-year stint. His 86.3-percent conversion clip ranks just behind Nate Kaeding's franchise-leading 87.0 field goal percentage. Novak currently ranks fourth in team history with 101 made field goals, and seventh in total points scored (889). His best season with the Bolts came in 2013, when he tied a franchise record with 34 field goals while setting a new record for single-season field goal percentage (91.9-percent).