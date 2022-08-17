Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.
One of the top safeties in football since being the 17th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has been selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter for the AFC twice, including as a rookie. He became the first Chargers rookie to be named a first-team All-Pro from The Associated Press. James also was the first player in team history to be recognized as an AP first-team (safety) and second-team (defensive back) All-Pro at separate positions.
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James from the 2021 season.
James has started all 36 career regular-season games, totaling 257 tackles (173 solo), 5.5 sacks, five interceptions, 19 passes defensed, 14 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. With 118 tackles in 2021, the Florida State product was named an all-star for the second time in his career and became the first defensive back in the last 20 years to record at least 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury. In a pair of 2018 playoff starts, James registered 14 tackles (10 solo), three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.
The 6-2, 215-pound James totaled 183 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 19 passes defensed, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in his Florida State career. He garnered first-team All-America and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in his final collegiate season in 2017. In his first season with the Seminoles, James was named the team's Defensive Most Valuable Player and Freshman All-America from Sporting News and USA Today.