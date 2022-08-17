Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

One of the top safeties in football since being the 17th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has been selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter for the AFC twice, including as a rookie. He became the first Chargers rookie to be named a first-team All-Pro from The Associated Press. James also was the first player in team history to be recognized as an AP first-team (safety) and second-team (defensive back) All-Pro at separate positions.