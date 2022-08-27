5 Takeaways: Kelley's Hurdle Highlights Bolts Final Preseason Game 

3. Chargers tested against Saints starters

The Chargers rested their key starters in the Big Easy, while the Saints chose to play theirs on both offense and defense.

Offensively, the Chargers went up against New Orleans defensive starters such as Tyrann Mathieu, Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan.

For the Bolts defense, that meant a stern test against the likes of Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Jarvis Landry and others.

Some starters of note for the Chargers defense included cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor, safety JT Woods and outside linebacker Jamal Davis II.

Taylor said he appreciate the strong level of competition in New Orleans.

"I was pretty happy when I heard they were playing their starters because in the regular season that's the people who are going to be out there," Taylor said. "So it was a good test for us to see where we matchup.

"We've been practicing against our starters this whole training camp so seeing some other team's starters, it was good out there," Taylor added. "There's a lot to learn from [tonight]."

4. Daniel, Stick split preseason playing time

The Bolts also kept up the same trend at quarterback, where Chase Daniel and Easton Stick each played one half.

Daniel played the first half against the Rams and the second half against the Cowboys, while Stick played the other halves.

On Friday, it was Daniel who got the start in New Orleans, where he spent the first four years of his career, plus the 2017 season.

Daniel was efficient in his start, completing 10 of 11 passes for 113 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating was 109.5, and he also scrambled for a first down on a third-and-7 play in the second quarter.

"There are a lot of good memories here for me," Daniel said. "Obviously, started the first four years of my career here, then came back for Year 5 [with the Saints] in 2017.

"It was good to get some experience with the second O-line and second receivers against their starting defense. They're a really good defense," Daniel added. "Then, we were able to have a 15-play touchdown drive against their ones. That was really cool. I thought that we were able to move the ball really well."