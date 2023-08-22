How Joshua Kelley & Isaiah Spiller Are Pushing Each Other for Playing Time

Kelley, who was the Chargers second running back last season, has seen his fair share of action in practices and in the games thus far. The fourth-year running back shined in the first preseason game, rushing nine times for 54 yards.

And he's also enjoyed Moore's new offense, as he believes it has fit his style of running and to his strengths.

"It's been good. It's really good," Kelley said. "This new offense, I really like it. I really like it, man. We're building it in right now, obviously. It's been a lot of fun.

Kelley later added: "I really like how downhill it is, man. I think that really fits my style. One cut, just get downhill. A lot of our outside zone, perimeter runs are just one cut. Just be decisive. That's kind of my strength as a runner. It's pretty cool, man. I feel like guys really like it, as well."

Having been behind Ekeler his whole career, Kelley knows what ways he can compliment the Bolts' lead back.

And with the differing skills sets up and down the running back room, Kelley is confident that they can surprise some people — but will let the play do the talking.

"I've been with Austin for four years now," Kelley said. "I know what Austin is good at. I know how I complement him.

Kelley continued: "Spiller, he's doing really well. Like this guy is coming in, he's improving. He's doing better. He's running more confidently, which is great. I'm excited for him, man.

"Honestly, I feel like this room, in a way, we're really under looked in there," Kelley added. "I feel like we have some guys. This year, we have to show it, though. We can talk about it, but we have to show it."

Spiller, on the other hand, is enjoying and taking advantage of his first full training camp and preseason.

The second-year running back suffered an ankle injury during the second preseason game of his rookie year that ended his camp. Now back with a year of NFL experience under his belt, the 2022 fourth-round pick has seen valuable game reps this preseason.

Spiller has run the ball 10 times for 54 yards so far through two preseason appearances, as he's enjoyed getting these in-game reps that are highly beneficial for his growth as a player.

"They've been very valuable to me," Spiller said. "Getting comfortable playing out there more, especially before the season. Focusing on that, the details, what I need to look at on the run and in pass protections and knowing my routes.

"Being attentive to details this year has been really important and I think the preseason games have helped me," Spiller added.

All in all, the running back room continues to be a tight-knit group entering another season.

And while the competition has been at a high-level, Spiller believes it is to the benefit of everyone in the room.

"Bonding with those guys every day, cracking jokes every now and then," Spiller said. "We're always locked in, always on the details, trying to finish and put out our best.