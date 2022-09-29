Chargers Relying on Offensive Depth Against Texans

Collective effort to replace Bosa

A big topic of conversation heading into the matchup against the Texans has been the loss of outside linebacker Joey Bosa, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with a groin injury.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill believes that although you can't replace Bosa's presence, it will be a mix of many players filling in that spot.

"I think it's going to be a combination of more guys filling in that spot," Hill said. "Obviously it's hard to replace what Joey does and the attention that he brings, but we have some good talented guys behind him. They'll step up in that role."

The natural transition will be outside linebacker Chris Rumph II rushing on the opposite side of Khalil Mack for the majority of the time. While he does not know the exact number of players that will be in that spot, Hill has an idea of guys they can rotate.

"We have about four or five," Hill said. "Obviously, you have the addition of Kenneth Murray doing it last year, so we got about four or five guys that can roll in there. Obviously, [Rumph] and [Mack] will be in there the majority of the time, but we do have guys that can spell them."

To try and help with depth, the Chargers claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers Tuesday. Tuszka was a 2020 draft pick by Denver. Hill talked about what Tuszka brings to the roster.

"Just a tough smart guy. Reliable, he gives you special teams value from Day 1," Hill said "He's a guy who can come in here and learn his job in a couple days and be able to spell you."

"He's been apart of this system before, so just the verbiage, being able to translate things here and there, he should be able to spot us in some areas and continue to grow into that role," Hill added.

As Hill mentioned, Tuszka has some familiarity with Hill, as Hill was the defensive backs coach in Denver during that season, and the system as a whole, something he believes will help his transition to a new team.

"It'll be an easy transition, I think," Tuszka said. "A little familiarity so it'll just be a matter of getting used to the terminology that's a little bit different.