Chargers Make Pair of Roster Moves, Part Ways with Thomas Davis Sr. and Brandon Mebane

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of LB Thomas Davis Sr. and NT Brandon Mebane.

"This is a difficult time of the year due to the tough decisions we are forced to make concerning the direction of our football team in 2020 and beyond," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "Oftentimes, these decisions hurt on a personal level. This is certainly one of those times.

"Even though Thomas only spent one year with us, he left an indelible mark on our organization. His passion, leadership, wisdom and toughness — I just can't thank Thomas enough for his contributions to the Chargers, both on and off the field.

"Brandon has been a rock of stability on our defense and a respected team leader. I cannot overstate what he has meant to our locker room and organization, not to mention his hometown Crenshaw community. I want to thank Brandon for his consistency, on and off the field, and for always being a pro's pro. He and his family will always be part of our Chargers family.

Ultimately, you never know what the future will hold, but making these moves right now gives us flexibility entering the new league year."

Mebane, who signed with the Chargers in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent, played four seasons with the Bolts and was voted a captain by his teammates each year he was with the organization. In 2018, Mebane recorded his first career interception, becoming just one of three nose tackles in NFL history with a pick and at least 450 career tackles.