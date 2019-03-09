Chargers Release S Jahleel Addae

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Saturday that they've released safety Jahleel Addae.

"Jahleel was part of our rookie class my first year with the organization in 2013," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "Not only did he make the team as an undrafted free agent, he won a starting role at safety and became an undisputed team leader. In his time here, nobody has worked harder, and exemplified what we want in a Charger more than Jahleel. These decisions are never easy, and we will always be grateful for Jahleel's contributions both on the field and in our community."

"Jahleel has been the consummate professional," added Head Coach Anthony Lynn. "He's a leader in the locker room and a big part of the culture we've been building. He's also a high character individual, hard worker and a great mentor to a lot of the younger guys, especially the guys in the defensive backfield. Building a roster with this salary cap often means you have to make tough decisions and part ways with good people, and this is one of those situations. I want to thank Jahleel for everything he's done in my two years here."

The Chargers have a noted history with undrafted free agents, and Addae is another who clearly left his mark. After all, his 361 career tackles are the second-most of any undrafted Charger behind only Stephen Cooper (473).

Overall, Addae started 59 of the 80 regular season games he appeared in since joining the Bolts in 2013, totaling 361 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 26 passes defensed and two interceptions. His 90-yard pick-six in the 2016 season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs ranks as the seventh-longest interception return in team history.