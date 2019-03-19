Chargers Re-Sign WR Geremy Davis

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Tuesday they re-signed wide receiver Geremy Davis, who emerged as a key special teams contributor in 2018.

Davis appeared in 14 games, and while he didn't register a catch, proved to be one of the Bolts' better blocking wideouts. Turn on the film of some of the Chargers' longest runs and you'll see the 6-3, 211-pounder manhandling cornerbacks downfield.

Meanwhile, heading into the 2018 campaign, Head Coach Anthony Lynn challenged Davis to improve on special teams. The 27-year old responded in a major way, finishing third on the team with 13 tackles in the kicking game, per coaches stats.