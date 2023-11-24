5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Embracing Big Challenge vs. Ravens

The Chargers are 4-6 and are ready for a Sunday Night Football matchup with Baltimore.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 12:

1. Time to bounce back

The Chargers know where they stand ahead of Week 12.

The Bolts are 4-6 and have alternated pairs of wins and losses through 10 games. The Chargers started 0-2 but climbed to 2-2, and then dropped to 2-4 before surging to 4-4.

Now the ascent begins as the Bolts try to dig themselves out of another hole, with the first step coming Sunday night against Baltimore, which currently resides in the AFC's top seed.

A pair of Chargers captains spoke this week on the opportunity that lies ahead.

"You have to take it to another level … letting guys know what's at stake," Khalil Mack said.

Derwin James, Jr. added: "We get a challenge in front of the world. We're going to see what we can do."

The Chargers season to date has been highlighted by close games, as seven of their 10 games have been decided by seven points or less.

Five of the Bolts losses have come by three points or less, meaning the Chargers are focused on coming up big in crunch time.

"It's the energy of not wanting to mess up in the big moments against thriving in the big moments," Mack said. "That's something we have to get better at in this last stretch.

He later added: "It could be more excitement on the field … just letting it flow. Let the guys feel that. More so than saying, 'Hey, let's tighten up and make a play,' versus, 'Hey, this is what we do. Let's go out and ball.' Just letting it flow. That's my approach this week."

At 4-6, there is still a path to the playoffs for the Chargers in a muddled AFC race.

But getting there means stepping up in the bright lights, and perhaps finding a way to win close against an elite Ravens squad.

"We're awfully close. But that's the thing about the NFL, the margin of error is so small," said Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. "It's a really tough league, and if you're not at your best, it's really tough to win games like that.