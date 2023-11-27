5 Takeaways: Chargers Searching for 4th-Quarter Answers

The Chargers are 4-7 after Sunday night's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Here are five takeaways from Week 12:

1. Missed chances late

The Bolts Week 12 game won't go down as a one-score result, not after a late Ravens touchdown pushed the margin to 10 points.

But Sunday night's contest at SoFi Stadium sure felt like a tight affair, especially for the majority of the fourth quarter on national television.

Yet it was a familiar final result for the Chargers, who couldn't make enough plays down the stretch to come away with a win.

"It hasn't happened here. It's, obviously, a fair question," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said postgame about tight ballgames. "I think that we have the players who have the makeup and the mindset, it just hasn't come together as a football team yet. It, obviously, starts with me. I'm fully responsible.

"But, we need to hang in there. As long as we keep after it the way that we have, coming to the practice field, coming to the meetings the right way, then we'll get the quality that we're after," Staley added.

Keenan Allen added: "Very frustrating. But I mean it's the NFL. They were the No. 1 team [in the AFC] and we gave them a dogfight. That's not an excuse or anything that I'm proud of … but that just shows you how close the league is."

The Chargers trailed by seven points at halftime and eventually cut the deficit to a field goal a little before the midway point in the fourth quarter.

The Bolts then had their opening after Baltimore missed a 44-yard field goal.

A Chargers field goal would tie the game while a late touchdown might mean a close win.

But the Bolts fell short as the offense turned the ball over on downs. The defense then gave up a 37-yard rushing touchdown on Baltimore's longest play of the game.

"At the end of the day, it's always frustrating when you lose," Morgan Fox said. "Especially when you look at yourself and you realize we got to go up and make a stop to win the game.

"We always want the pressure to go on us and it's real frustrating when we can't get it done," Fox added.

All of the sudden, a close game was widened to double digits in the blink of an eye.

"It's normal frustration. We put a lot of time and effort into this," said right tackle Trey Pipkins III. "We just have to make sure we execute in crucial moments in the game."

The missed chances Sunday night echo games against the Dolphins, Titans, Cowboys and Packers — all losses where the Bolts were right in the mix in the final minutes.

The Chargers will now turn their attention to a Week 13 road date against the Patriots.

With the Bolts at 4-7, they know it's now or never in terms of getting hot to chase a playoff spot.

"Our focus is on beating New England. That's what our focus needs to be," Staley said. "The AFC is wide open. It will be to the end, like it has been.

"The only way that we're going to have a shot is if we beat New England, and that's where our focus needs to go right now," Staley added.

Pipkins added: "We just have to keep looking forward and do what we can to get on a run here. It starts with one win and hopefully we can get on a run after that."