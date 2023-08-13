5 Takeaways: Davis, Rookies Star in Bolts 1st Preseason Game

4. Run game thrives

Much of the focus in training camp has been on the Chargers passing attack, as it's tough to gauge running plays due to the lack of live tackling.

But given a chance to show their stuff in the preseason opener, the Bolts ground game thrived in game action, especially in the first half.

Joshua Kelley had 54 yards on nine carries while Isaiah Spiller added 27 yards on five attempts. At one point in the first half, the duo combined to run the ball on seven straight plays for 49 combined yards.

It was the Elijah Dotson show in the second half as the undrafted rookie free agent tallied 92 yards on just six carries, including touchdown runs of 37 and 40 yards.

"The offensive unit came to play," Staley said. "The O-line, tight ends and receivers really blocked.

"And I thought our running backs did a nice job of making one cut and being decisive," Staley added.

Add it all up and the Bolts ran for 214 yards, but the damage could have been more if a 71-yard touchdown run from Spiller wasn't called back due to holding.

"If that had counted, it would have been an even bigger night," Staley said. "It was a good start for us."

5. Areas to improve

Overall, Staley said he was pleased with how his defense played in the opener.

But he noted there will also be some teaching points, too.

The most glaring was a second-quarter drive that saw the Chargers drop two interceptions and commit a pair of penalties, all of which led to a Rams touchdown.

"It was a learning experience for everyone who was on the field," Staley said. "We had the two penalties that kept that drive alive, one was the illegal contact and the other was the personal foul.