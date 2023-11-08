Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 10

Nov 08, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

3stats

The Bolts are 4-4 and are aiming for a third straight win Sunday at home against the Lions.

Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 10:

1. Back-to-back big wins

The Chargers have put together two convincing wins in a row to get to .500 at the midway point of the season.

And while victories over the Bears and Jets were large in terms of keeping the Bolts in the middle of the AFC playoff picture, they were also, well, simply big wins.

The Bolts trounced the Jets by 21 points Monday night, which tied for the largest margin of victory under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Week 9 win marked the third time the Bolts have won by 21 points in the past two-plus season.

With the AFC playoff race starting to heat up, the Chargers have seemingly found their swag eight games into the season.

The Bolts are one of six teams who picked up wins in Weeks 8 and 9, and their combined point differential of plus-38 in the past two weeks ranks second only behind the Ravens.

Overall, the Bolts sit 11th in the NFL with a point differential of plus-27.

Bolts in B&W: Week 9

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
1 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
2 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
3 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
4 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
5 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
6 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
7 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
8 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
9 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
10 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
11 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
12 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
13 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
14 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
15 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
16 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
17 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
18 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
19 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
20 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
21 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
22 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
23 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
24 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
25 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
26 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
27 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
28 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
29 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
30 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
31 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
32 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
33 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
34 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
35 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
36 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
37 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
38 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
39 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
40 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
41 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
42 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
43 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
44 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
45 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
46 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
47 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
48 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
49 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
50 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
51 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
52 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
53 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
54 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
55 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
56 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
57 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
58 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
59 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
60 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
61 / 61

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Plenty of pressure

The Chargers front seven made Zach Wilson's night a long one in Week 9 as the Bolts pressured the Jets quarterback on 41 of his 58 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Those 41 total pressures — tied for the third-most in a game this season — was the result of a team effort up front.

Khalil Mack generated nine total pressures, followed by seven from Tuli Tuipulotu, six from Joey Bosa and five from Morgan Fox.

That group combined to rack up 7 of the Bolts 8.0 sacks Monday night, with Bosa leading the way with 2.5 takedowns on Wilson. Mack and Tuipulotu each had 2.0 sacks.

The Chargers 8.0 sacks tied for the third-most in a game by a team in 2023 and vaulted the Chargers to second in the league with 31.0 total sacks. The Bolts also lead the NFL with 19.0 sacks on third downs this season.

It's no surprise that the quartet of Mack, Bosa, Tuipulotu and Fox are all having strong seasons, as they each have at least 4.0 sacks thus far.

Mack is tied for fifth in the NFL with 9.0 sacks, followed by Bosa's 6.5, which is tied for 13th among all players. Fox is tied for 20th while Tuipulotu is tied for 43rd at 4.0 sacks.

There are 59 defensive players with at least 4.0 sacks this season across the league. Only the Chargers and Dolphins have four players in that group.

3. Solid on special teams

We gave a shoutout here last week to Cameron Dicker, who promptly hit a 55-yard field goal Monday night to make it three straight weeks with a make from 50-plus.

The Bolts showed out in other areas of special teams, too, against the Jets … in both punt returns and punt coverage.

The highlight, of course, was Derius Davis' 87-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Davis' return was the first touchdown of his career and the longest punt return in the NFL this season. The rookie was moving, too, as he was clocked at 20.50 miles per hour by NFL's Next Gen Stats, the ninth-fastest ballcarrier in Week 9.

JK Scott also continued his recent surge. The Bolts punter was called upon eight times, with Scott and the Chargers coverage unit teaming up to limit Jets explosive rookie Xavier Gipson to just eight yards on three returns.

Gipson had an 8-yard return but his two other return attempts went for zero yards apiece. Scott also forced Gipson to call for three fair catches and also uncorked a 54-yard rolling punt that came to a rest at the Jets 19-yard line.

In a game that was a defensive struggle for most of the way, Scott was a valuable weapon for the Bolts in primetime.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

¿Donde Están Los Chargers en los Power Rankings Antes de la Semana 10?

Eche un vistazo a cual puesto analistas de la NFL tienen a los Chargers despues de la Semana 9
news

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 10?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Lions
news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers at Jets

Cosas que vimos el lunes en New Jersey en la Semana 9
news

CBS Sports: Bolts Defense Stole the Show in Primetime

The Chargers tallied 8.0 sacks against the Jets on Monday night, with Joey Bosa leading the way with 2.5 sacks on Zach Wilson

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
Latest News
Advertising