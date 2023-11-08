Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 10

2. Plenty of pressure

The Chargers front seven made Zach Wilson's night a long one in Week 9 as the Bolts pressured the Jets quarterback on 41 of his 58 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Those 41 total pressures — tied for the third-most in a game this season — was the result of a team effort up front.

Khalil Mack generated nine total pressures, followed by seven from Tuli Tuipulotu, six from Joey Bosa and five from Morgan Fox.

That group combined to rack up 7 of the Bolts 8.0 sacks Monday night, with Bosa leading the way with 2.5 takedowns on Wilson. Mack and Tuipulotu each had 2.0 sacks.

The Chargers 8.0 sacks tied for the third-most in a game by a team in 2023 and vaulted the Chargers to second in the league with 31.0 total sacks. The Bolts also lead the NFL with 19.0 sacks on third downs this season.

It's no surprise that the quartet of Mack, Bosa, Tuipulotu and Fox are all having strong seasons, as they each have at least 4.0 sacks thus far.

Mack is tied for fifth in the NFL with 9.0 sacks, followed by Bosa's 6.5, which is tied for 13th among all players. Fox is tied for 20th while Tuipulotu is tied for 43rd at 4.0 sacks.