Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 10

The Bolts are 4-4 and are aiming for a third straight win Sunday at home against the Lions.
Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 10:
1. Back-to-back big wins
The Chargers have put together two convincing wins in a row to get to .500 at the midway point of the season.
And while victories over the Bears and Jets were large in terms of keeping the Bolts in the middle of the AFC playoff picture, they were also, well, simply big wins.
The Bolts trounced the Jets by 21 points Monday night, which tied for the largest margin of victory under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Week 9 win marked the third time the Bolts have won by 21 points in the past two-plus season.
With the AFC playoff race starting to heat up, the Chargers have seemingly found their swag eight games into the season.
The Bolts are one of six teams who picked up wins in Weeks 8 and 9, and their combined point differential of plus-38 in the past two weeks ranks second only behind the Ravens.
Overall, the Bolts sit 11th in the NFL with a point differential of plus-27.
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 9 primetime win over the Jets in monochrome
2. Plenty of pressure
The Chargers front seven made Zach Wilson's night a long one in Week 9 as the Bolts pressured the Jets quarterback on 41 of his 58 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Those 41 total pressures — tied for the third-most in a game this season — was the result of a team effort up front.
Khalil Mack generated nine total pressures, followed by seven from Tuli Tuipulotu, six from Joey Bosa and five from Morgan Fox.
That group combined to rack up 7 of the Bolts 8.0 sacks Monday night, with Bosa leading the way with 2.5 takedowns on Wilson. Mack and Tuipulotu each had 2.0 sacks.
The Chargers 8.0 sacks tied for the third-most in a game by a team in 2023 and vaulted the Chargers to second in the league with 31.0 total sacks. The Bolts also lead the NFL with 19.0 sacks on third downs this season.
It's no surprise that the quartet of Mack, Bosa, Tuipulotu and Fox are all having strong seasons, as they each have at least 4.0 sacks thus far.
Mack is tied for fifth in the NFL with 9.0 sacks, followed by Bosa's 6.5, which is tied for 13th among all players. Fox is tied for 20th while Tuipulotu is tied for 43rd at 4.0 sacks.
There are 59 defensive players with at least 4.0 sacks this season across the league. Only the Chargers and Dolphins have four players in that group.
3. Solid on special teams
We gave a shoutout here last week to Cameron Dicker, who promptly hit a 55-yard field goal Monday night to make it three straight weeks with a make from 50-plus.
The Bolts showed out in other areas of special teams, too, against the Jets … in both punt returns and punt coverage.
The highlight, of course, was Derius Davis' 87-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Davis' return was the first touchdown of his career and the longest punt return in the NFL this season. The rookie was moving, too, as he was clocked at 20.50 miles per hour by NFL's Next Gen Stats, the ninth-fastest ballcarrier in Week 9.
JK Scott also continued his recent surge. The Bolts punter was called upon eight times, with Scott and the Chargers coverage unit teaming up to limit Jets explosive rookie Xavier Gipson to just eight yards on three returns.
Gipson had an 8-yard return but his two other return attempts went for zero yards apiece. Scott also forced Gipson to call for three fair catches and also uncorked a 54-yard rolling punt that came to a rest at the Jets 19-yard line.
In a game that was a defensive struggle for most of the way, Scott was a valuable weapon for the Bolts in primetime.
