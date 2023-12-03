5 Takeaways: JK Scott's Epic Performance Leads Bolts to Wet Win

The Chargers are 5-7 after Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

Here are five takeaways from Week 13:

1. JK Scott = MVP

JK Scott earned a game ball after Sunday's win.

The Chargers punter may have well been the Bolts MVP given his superb performance.

"He's a weapon," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said. "And he has been for us for two years.

"In a game like that, when it becomes a defensive and field position game, you're going to need your specialists to come alive," Staley added. "We were really able to flip the field and get momentum. That was a way we were able to gain momentum in the game. He was fantastic."

Scott punted eight total times against the Patriots. He landed seven of them inside the 20-yard line to set a Chargers single-game franchise record.

And on a day when points and offensive highlights were at a premium, it was Scott who helped guide the Bolts to a much-needed win.

"There's some games where you don't punt as much and there's not as much of a role, and today there was obviously more punts and you're playing more of a role," Scott said. "I really, really was happy with how I played.

"Really more just my mindset, I was just having so much fun," Scott added. "Not worried about results, not worrying about performance, just trying to go out there and have fun like a little kid playing ball."

Scott may have had a youthful mindset, but he looked like an All-Pro.

The success started early when he boomed a 50-yard punt that ended with a minus-5 yard return after strong coverage from AJ Finley and Blake Lynch.

Scott then kicked it into another gear with a 53-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 6, a 29-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 9 and a 52-yard punt that was caught for a fair catch at the 9.

Scott later got off his longest punt of the day — a 62-yarder — that only went for a 5-yard return.

Then came perhaps his best punt of the day, a 41-yarder that spun toward the left sideline and pinned the Patriots at the 2.

"To be honest with you, I wasn't even trying to do that," Scott said. "I was just trying to hit a high ball and it was so windy that, I [hit] a high ball to the left, but the wind kind of pushed it out. So that was kind of a good situation."

Scott later landed his seventh and final punt inside the 20 to cap off a historic day.

And he did it all in a driving rainstorm.

"The [conditions] were actually not super challenging to be honest because of this guy right here, because of Josh Harris," Scott said while slapping the long snapper on the shoulder at his locker.

"He was on us all week about doing wet ball drills in practice so we were drenching the balls every single day and just working that," Scott added. "We were ready to go, we were prepared on field goal and punt."

Harris, a 12-year veteran who is the Bolts longest-tenured NFL player, explained his approach.

"You see that there's a good chance of rain and obviously we don't get a whole lot of rain in Southern California," Harris said. "Making sure we get a lot of reps, as many as we can, trying to simulate that situation so that when we get in the game it doesn't surprise us and we're kind of used to it.

"He did a heck of a job today handling the snaps, the holds," Harris said. "Really, really proud of JK today."

Scott's teammates echoed that sentiment.

"We've for so much belief in him," Justin Herbert said. "He's done such a great job all year and to have a guy who can flip the field, especially in a game as tight as this, it was super helpful to our team. Top be able to pin someone back like that, it's so big for our team."

Derwin James, Jr. added: "We knew if JK flipped the field we'll have a chance to stop them and they did an amazing job."

Deane Leonard said: "Especially when it's a rainy day like this, it's a defensive game, field position is so important. So him being able to hang it up like that changes the game. It changes the numbers of the game and allows us to be in better spots all the time."

Scott's heroics were part of an overall great special teams performance from the Bolts.

Cameron Dicker hit a pair of 38-yard field goals for the game's only points, the latter of which was set up by a 34-yard punt return by Derius Davis late in the second quarter.

Staley credited Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould for helping revitalize a unit that was one of the worst in the league a few years ago.

"From the beginning, that's been a huge goal of ours, is to improve that unit. When we got here was among the worst in the NFL and now we're among the best in the NFL," Staley said. "I think these last two weeks playing against Baltimore and New England, they're two of the top special teams units perennially in the league.