5 Takeaways: Bolts Look to Continue Recent Defensive Surge

4. Bassey earning his role

Essang Bassey has developed into the Bolts new slot cornerback of late.

Bassey was claimed off waivers in early October and earned a starting spot for the past two games.

Staley on Monday said Bassey has been "steady" in that position.

"He's got good pace in the slot, he can see, he's been kind of trained in this system and I just think he's got the right temperament playing there," Staley said. "He's got a really good processor, can really see and feel the game.

"I think in terms of slot coverage, he's a guy that has the right pace to stay with the quicker receivers in the league and also has enough strength to stay with the bigger guys in there, too," Staley added. "He's just been steady for us, given us steady nickel play, playing with good technique and that's what we've been in search of."

Bassey played 40 snaps against the Ravens before seeing the field for 39 snaps against the Patriots on Sunday.

5. Focused on the drops

Sunday's weather conditions in New England weren't ideal by any means.

A driving rainstorm permeated for the entirety of the game, accompanied by 40-degree weather and mild wind.

So it was no surprise when both teams had issues catching the ball on a wet day.

Staley, however, said Monday that the Bolts offense has been plagued by drops of late, something that will be a point of emphasis this week.

"Definitely not good enough the last couple of weeks," Staley said. "I think what's interesting is a few weeks back we did something in front of the team where we were the fewest amount of drops in the league and that had been a big point of emphasis for us.

"I think our drops and our giveaways are two areas where we've felt like we were excelling through the first chunk of the year and then these last couple of weeks just hasn't been good enough," Staley continued. "It's collective, it's focusing on technique, it's playing fast. You guys have heard me say that, it's just making sure you're playing fast, you're not overthinking it and you just go back to your training.

"Our guys need to do that and that's going to create the consistency for them," Staley added. "I think all these guys, I think they've proven that they've got good hands, but it's really focusing on technique and fundamentals because I think all those guys have good hands, we just need to make sure we knock those down."

As Staley noted, the drops have been a collective problem, with multiple offensive players being unable to hold onto passes from Justin Herbert.

The Chargers focused on the turnover battle going into Sunday and won that for the first time in four games. Sunday's focus will be about catching the ball consistently.