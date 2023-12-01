5 Final Thoughts: Chargers Aim to Get Back on Track vs. Patriots

3. Win the turnover battle

The Chargers offense opened Wednesday's practice with an emphasis on ball security.

Running backs, tight ends and wide receivers all took turns catching and running with the ball as coaches tried to knock the ball loose by swatting at them with large foam pads.

Yes, there is an extra focus on the turnover battle this week.

"The No. 1 thing in your program is the ball. These last three games, we've been on the downside of the takeaway margin," Staley said. "Up until a couple of weeks ago, we were number one in the NFL in the fewest amount of giveaways. It's always on our mind.

"Starting at all of our meetings — whether it's a big team meeting, position meetings, unit meetings — there's nothing more important than that," Staley added. "You have to keep the main thing, the main thing in the NFL. We have to continue to do a good job with that."

Staley isn't wrong. Entering Week 10, the Bolts led the league with a plus-9 turnover margin.

Since then, the Chargers have lost the takeaway battle 6-0 in three games, all of which have been losses.

The most glaring differential was Sunday night against Baltimore when the Bolts turned the ball over four times.

"I think that it starts with the turnovers … the four turnovers," Justin Herbert said. "You can't expect to win football games like that."

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, has gone three games in a row without forcing a takeaway.

"You can have stretches like that. What we try to measure is our attempts," Staley said. "What do our shots on the ball look like? Khalil got a football out. When we're sacking the quarterback, are we after that football?

"We're always talking about what were your attempts like. That's because that's what we can control. Sometimes, the ball doesn't bounce your way," Staley continued. "But, I like the way that our mindset is. I like the way that our behavior is out there on the field. Now, we just have to put it out there on tape.

"Takeaway margin is a team stat. It's a team stat because it's about giveaways and takeaways. For us to go three-straight, though, that's a big emphasis for us," Staley added. "The more times that you get a chance to rush the passer and make it a passing game, that's when the takeaways happen, in the passing game, more often than not. That's what we're after."