Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Final Thoughts: Chargers Aim to Get Back on Track vs. Patriots

Dec 01, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

FTW13

The Chargers and Patriots meet up in an AFC matchup in Week 13.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 13:

1. A must-win?

The Chargers have six regular-season games remaining.

They currently sit at 4-7, in last place in the AFC West and are trying to snap a three-game skid.

Frankly, it's not what anyone had in mind three months ago when the 2023 season was about to kick off.

"Obviously, we didn't want to see ourselves in this position," Khalil Mack said. "But we can't hang our head right now. We're in the thick of it and have to get ready for New England."

Derwin James, Jr. added: "It's definitely been tough. Not the way anyone would have predicted — even myself — coming into this season. I'm in the moment, man. I'm not flinching. I'm going to keep going hard, keep going strong every day and do everything I can to help the team win."

That mantra continues Sunday in New England against a Patriots team that sits at 2-9 and also in last place of their respective division.

As Week 13 approaches, the Bolts know that nothing is a given in the NFL.

"In the NFL, every week you have to have your full attention on your opponent because anything can happen," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "They have a lot of good players on their football team and they're extremely well-coached.

"We just have to have a really good week of practice and be prepared for a tough game," Staley added. "They've been in a lot of tough games and they have good players."

And they know that if they want any chance of being in the mix for a playoff spot in six weeks, a win Sunday afternoon on the East Coast is almost a given.

"You don't get too many opportunities in this league," Mack said. "We're running out of them.

"We have to make the most of them starting on Sunday," Mack added.

Kickoff between the Chargers and Patriots is at 10 a.m. (PT) from Gillette Stadium.

2. Prepping for multiple QBs

Wait, how many quarterbacks have the Chargers prepared for this week?

"All three," Staley said.

Has Staley ever done that before?

"Not that I can think of," Staley said.

That would be the Patriots trio of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, as each player has drawn the Bolts attention in practices and meetings this week.

Jones has started all 11 of New England's game this season but has thrown 12 interceptions to 10 touchdowns. Zappe has played in four games, completing 19 of 39 passes for 158 yards. Cunningham appeared in one game but didn't throw a pass.

Staley this week talked about what each player brings to the field.

"Malik, his skillset is different. He's an outstanding athlete. He was a super productive player in college," Staley said. "That's where things change, when he is in the game, because of what he can do athletically.

"Things are more similar when Mac and Bailey are the quarterback. We've played against Mac. Mac has a lot of experience. Bailey has played in a lot of games, too," Staley added. "There's a body of work to go on. [Patriots Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Bill O'Brien is a really good offensive coach."

The Patriots passing attack has struggled no matter who has been under center, as New England's combined passer rating of 73.0 ranks 30th in the league.

With that in mind, the Bolts will be focused on playing sound ball no matter who is slinging it on the other side.

"I think first it's to focus on our job, focusing on what our job is every play," cornerback Deane Leonard said. "It's understanding where they want to get the ball, where they want to hit us. I think that's how we're going to go about it."

James added: "We'll be ready for whichever guy steps out there."

Scenes from Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November

Check out the best photos from Khalil Mack's 6 sack, 23 tackle (19 solo), five tackle for loss, five quarterback hit effort that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors.

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
1 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
2 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
3 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
4 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
5 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
6 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
7 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
8 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
9 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
10 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
11 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
12 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
13 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
14 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
15 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
16 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
17 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
18 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
19 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
20 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
21 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
22 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
23 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
24 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
25 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
26 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
27 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
28 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
29 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
30 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
31 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
32 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
33 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
34 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
35 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
36 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
37 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
38 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
39 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
40 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
41 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
42 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
43 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
44 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
45 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
46 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
47 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
48 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
49 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
50 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
51 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
52 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
53 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
54 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
55 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
56 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
57 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
58 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
59 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
60 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
61 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
62 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
63 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
64 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
65 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
66 / 66

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Win the turnover battle

The Chargers offense opened Wednesday's practice with an emphasis on ball security.

Running backs, tight ends and wide receivers all took turns catching and running with the ball as coaches tried to knock the ball loose by swatting at them with large foam pads.

Yes, there is an extra focus on the turnover battle this week.

"The No. 1 thing in your program is the ball. These last three games, we've been on the downside of the takeaway margin," Staley said. "Up until a couple of weeks ago, we were number one in the NFL in the fewest amount of giveaways. It's always on our mind.

"Starting at all of our meetings — whether it's a big team meeting, position meetings, unit meetings — there's nothing more important than that," Staley added. "You have to keep the main thing, the main thing in the NFL. We have to continue to do a good job with that."

Staley isn't wrong. Entering Week 10, the Bolts led the league with a plus-9 turnover margin.

Since then, the Chargers have lost the takeaway battle 6-0 in three games, all of which have been losses.

The most glaring differential was Sunday night against Baltimore when the Bolts turned the ball over four times.

"I think that it starts with the turnovers … the four turnovers," Justin Herbert said. "You can't expect to win football games like that."

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, has gone three games in a row without forcing a takeaway.

"You can have stretches like that. What we try to measure is our attempts," Staley said. "What do our shots on the ball look like? Khalil got a football out. When we're sacking the quarterback, are we after that football?

"We're always talking about what were your attempts like. That's because that's what we can control. Sometimes, the ball doesn't bounce your way," Staley continued. "But, I like the way that our mindset is. I like the way that our behavior is out there on the field. Now, we just have to put it out there on tape.

"Takeaway margin is a team stat. It's a team stat because it's about giveaways and takeaways. For us to go three-straight, though, that's a big emphasis for us," Staley added. "The more times that you get a chance to rush the passer and make it a passing game, that's when the takeaways happen, in the passing game, more often than not. That's what we're after."

The Bolts currently rank 11th in the league with a plus-3 turnover margin.

4. The GOAT coach

Herbert knows the tall task that awaits himself and the Bolts offense Sunday.

The Bolts quarterback has played 60 career NFL games, including two against the Patriots and a Bill Belichick-led defense.

And if we look at Herbert's passer rating in those Patriots games, they rank as the 57th and 60th marks of his career.

"They are really sound, fundamentally. They're really well-coached and they have some really talented guys on that side of the ball," Herbert said. "When you pair that together, you're going to get a really good defense. We have to do a good job of watching film and having a good protection plan, especially this week."

Herbert was asked how much Belichick himself plays a part in that.

"I'm sure that if I really looked into the fine details of that, I'm sure that there are," Herbert said. "We know special of a coach he is, and it shows with his defense.

"It's definitely something that you have to be aware of and keep watching film to do your best to pick up on things," Herbert added.

Even with the Patriots having a rough season overall, New England's defense ranks eighth in total yards allowed per game at 316.8.

Staley said Wednesday that he has no doubt that Belichick — a surefire future Hall of Famer — will have his defense ready to go.

"He has seen it all. He's definitely the standard in the coaching profession, certainly in the National Football League," Staley said. "He's somebody that I've studied a lot, learned a lot from. I've never worked with him, but he's just been one of those guys that has been the best in our profession for a long time

"You just respect the longevity and you respect the body of work," Staley added. 'Going through so many different eras of players and so many different styles of play of football, to be able to stand the test of time and to have his type of resume, it really does, it speaks for itself. Nothing but full respect for him."

Chargers Continue New England Prep

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
1 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
2 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
3 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
4 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
5 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
6 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
7 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
8 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
9 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
10 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
11 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
12 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
13 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
14 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
15 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
16 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
17 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
18 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
19 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
20 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
21 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
22 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
23 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
24 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
25 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
26 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
27 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
28 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
29 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
30 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
31 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
32 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
33 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
34 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
35 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
36 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
37 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
38 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
39 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
40 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
41 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
42 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
43 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
44 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
45 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
46 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
47 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
48 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
49 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
50 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
51 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
52 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center
53 / 53

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. New faces on defense

The Chargers didn't get a win Sunday night, but the defense took a step in the right direction after struggling most of the season.

That performance — limiting an explosive Ravens offense to just 20 points — came after three new defensive backs saw extensive playing time.

Leonard played all 71 snaps at outside cornerback while Essang Bassey played 40 snaps in the slot. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins played 17 snaps in three-safety packages with James and Alohi Gilman.

"It was all about the players, it wasn't really anything the coaches did. We ran the same plays we always run," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley. "Our players have really made their mind up how they want to go play and they showed how they can play when they're capable."

James added: "I feel like the guys that got the opportunity to play in the game, they capitalized on the opportunity. It started in practice. All week long, they prepared. We came out and executed the game plan. I feel like when you do that and when your number is called, and you go out and execute, that is what you can get."

Staley said this week that the trio of Leonard, Bassey and Hawkins will likely get more run in the secondary but added that it's always a heated competition in practice.

Leonard and Hawkins both said they spent this week focused on fixing their mistakes and getting ready for New England.

"I think there's a lot to clean up, a lot to look at," Leonard said. "You've got to look at your mistakes and just improve from them, that's the biggest part, that's what I look at.

"I think a big thing is getting experience is trusting yourself when you see things," Leonard added. "There's some things that I saw there that I didn't fully trust and I wish I could've capitalized on, but it's just having the mentality to keep on improving every week."

Hawkins added: "Just win the day. That's the main thing with the guys as a unit, we go out there in practice and try to win the day. We'll let the rest take care of itself but what matters is being present and winning the day."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Focused on Turnover Margin As Attention Shifts to Patriots

"We turned the ball over four times and you're going to have a really difficult time winning against a team like that. That is where our focus is."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Searching for 4th-Quarter Answers

"I think that we have the players who have the makeup and the mindset, it just hasn't come together as a football team yet."
news

5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Embracing Big Challenge vs. Ravens

The Chargers are 4-6 and host the AFC's top seed in Week 12. Here's how the Bolts can get a win against Baltimore. 
news

5 Takeaways: Joey Bosa Likely Headed to Injured Reserve

The Chargers outside linebacker suffered a foot sprain Sunday against the Packers and could potentially miss the next four games
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Feeling Frustration After Another Close Loss

 "We're doing good things throughout the game to put ourselves in a position to win. When it's coming down to it, we're not handling our job."
news

5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready For Rebound Performance in Week 11

"You have to move forward. You don't time to wait and dwell ... Green Bay is coming in ready to play, so we have to be ready to play."
news

5 Takeaways: Chris Rumph Headed to Injured Reserve

The Chargers outside linebacker suffered a fractured foot in pregame warmups Sunday and will miss a minimum of four games
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Come Up Just Short Against Lions

"There's a lot of fight in this team. Obviously, not the outcome that we would have wanted, but those guys didn't quit. It wasn't good enough today, but I don't question the effort, the dedication by this team."
news

5 Final Thoughts: How the Chargers Can Get Above .500 in Week 10

"Just all around, a really good test. The last two weeks, I think we had a couple good wins. But this is going to be a real good test for us and we'll have a true understanding of where we sit after this game."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Get Their Swag Back in Week 9 Win

The Bolts postgame locker room had "a little different swag going on" after a resounding 27-6 with over the Jets on Monday Night Football
news

5 Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Begin Playoff Push in Primetime

 "What we're doing is what we need to do ... it's that time of the year where you can really cement yourself as a playoff team and a good team in the league."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising