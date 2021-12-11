Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.

Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl Champion, has appeared in nine games and made seven starts for the Bolts this season. The 10-year veteran joined the Chargers in the 2020 offseason after spending nine years in Denver, helping the Broncos appear in two Super Bowls. After picking off his first pass of the season last week, Harris now has 22 career interceptions and 90 passes defensed in his career.

The No. 7 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams has started 42 of his 68 career games with the Bolts, hauling in 24 touchdowns and running in another. He has 206 career receptions for 3,370 yards (16.4 avg.). The Clemson product set a single-season NFL record this year by scoring five go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter or overtime. His seven receiving touchdowns are tied for third in the AFC, while his seven catches of 40-plus yards lead all NFL players this year.

DeLuca, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers this offseason, started 38-of-43 career games at Charlotte. He ended his 49ers tenure as the program's all-time leader in tackles (313), forced fumbles (nine), recoveries (six) and pass breakups (17). The Orlando, Fla., native led the NCAA as a true sophomore in 2017 with five forced fumbles.

Originally a 2019 sixth-round selection for the Bolts, Egbule appeared in 30 career games, totaling four tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit on defense. He's added seven special teams tackles in his three seasons. Egbule played four collegiate seasons (2015-18) at Houston. He registered 164 career tackles (98 solo), five sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, while forcing two fumbles and recovering six.