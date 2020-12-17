Chargers Make Moves Before Thursday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker B.J. Bello to the active roster and waived running back Troymaine Pope. The team also activated defensive end Jessie Lemonier and safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad for the game.
Over the last four seasons with the Bolts, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the New York Jets, Bello has played in 30 games, including three for Los Angeles this year. He totaled nine special teams tackles, including one in his NFL debut. As an undrafted rookie from Illinois State in 2017 for the Browns, Bello registered a QB hit on defense and five special teams tackles while appearing in all 16 games.
Lemonier has appeared in three games for the Bolts this year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty. A former athlete at Ventura (Calif.) College, he transferred and played two seasons (2018-19) at Liberty to close out his collegiate career. Lemonier totaled 135 tackles (74 solo), 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss while playing for the Flames.
Watkins spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 14 games with three starts in 2019. He recorded 26 tackles for Los Angeles (18 solo), had a tackle for loss and broke up a pass. The Florida product spent his first four seasons with Philadelphia and Buffalo, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.