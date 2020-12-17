Chargers Make Moves Before Thursday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker B.J. Bello to the active roster and waived running back Troymaine Pope . The team also activated defensive end Jessie Lemonier and safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad for the game.

Over the last four seasons with the Bolts, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the New York Jets, Bello has played in 30 games, including three for Los Angeles this year. He totaled nine special teams tackles, including one in his NFL debut. As an undrafted rookie from Illinois State in 2017 for the Browns, Bello registered a QB hit on defense and five special teams tackles while appearing in all 16 games.