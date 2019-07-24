Chargers Announce Roster Transactions Prior to Start of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers made a few moves before the start of training camp, the organization announced on Wednesday. The Chargers signed RB Derrick Gore , placed RB Melvin Gordon on Reserve/Did Not Report, and declared OT Russell Okung on NFI and LB Jatavis Brown on PUP.

Gore reports to camp after participating in rookie minicamp for the Chargers earlier in the spring. The Syracuse, N.Y., native led the Warhawks with 662 rushing yards on 131 carries (5.1 avg) with six touchdowns during his senior campaign in 2018. He tallied a career-high 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 13, 2018.