Chargers Mailbag: Who Steps Up Without Mike Williams?

A quick refresher: Guyton tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season. (Really though, let's just kick Week 3 injuries to the sun).

Staley was asked Monday about Guyton's status. Here's what he said:

"No timeline on JG's return to play, but he is working very hard. I think that he is making progress on that field. We know what JG can do, as you guys know. He's a proven player in the league. We're not going to put a timeline on his return, but I'm proud of how hard he is working."

Guyton was put on Injured Reserve before the season started, meaning he must miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Bolts have a Week 5 bye, so the earliest Guyton could return is Week 6 at home on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

It remains to be seen whether or not Guyton is available for that game in 19 days. Even if he's not, the hope should be to get him back at some point this season.

Are you concerned about the running game on both sides of the ball? (Mike via email)

No. Well, kind of. Let me explain.

Offensively, the Chargers have ran for 91 combined yards in their past two games after popping off for 233 rushing yards in the season opener.

A few factors are at play there.

First, the Titans defensive front might be the best in the league. Almost nobody runs successfully on that group.

Next, the Vikings blitzed almost every single play Sunday. And usually with six or seven players, essentially rendering the Chargers run game ineffective.

Staley on Monday said the Vikings defensive game plan dictated that the Bolts had to pass it nearly 75 percent of the time, which they did. And Herbert was nearly flawless in Minnesota.

"They blitzed 83 percent of the snaps with six or seven guys, so it wasn't going to be a game where the run game was a factor," Staley said. "You shouldn't read into that, it's just the way that the NFL is. You can't force something to happen that isn't made to happen.

"The way that team was playing, we played the game the way that we needed to play it. Just like in the first game, we played the game the way it needed to be played," Staley added. "Nothing to read into offensively, in terms of the run game. Our group yesterday, I thought, executed the game plan just like we wanted it."

As I mentioned above, getting Ekeler back at some point will help the run game and the offense as a whole.

Defensively, though, Staley said he hoped to see a little more from his run defense against.

The Vikings entered the game with just 69 combined rushing yards and were the only team entering Week 3 without a run of at least 10 yards. Minnesota had five such runs Sunday on the way to 130 yards on the ground.

But just as Minnesota's defensive plan meant plenty of passes for the Chargers offense, the Bolts defense certainly geared their own scheme to focus on the Vikings passing attack.

"It was a little leaky at times. Not up to our standard," Staley said of the run defense. "Nothing catastrophic, by any means, but not up to our standard.

"Based on how you have to play that group, we were playing that game a certain type of way, but we need to play better," Staley added.

The Bolts run defense was solid in the first two games of the season. And they will certainly get a good test Sunday with Josh Jacobs and the Raiders coming to town.

Let's see how they fare in the first AFC West showdown of the season.

Good win against the Vikings! How important is it for the Chargers to get to 2-2 at the bye? (Chris via email)

Very.

There was certainly a big sigh of relief Sunday in the postgame locker room after the Bolts notched their first victory of the season.

But just as there's a big difference between 1-2 and 0-3, there's also a seemingly mile gap between being 2-2 and 1-3.

If the Chargers can find a way to get a win Sunday, they will be on a two-game win streak entering the bye.

They will have already dug deep and showed resiliency through the first month of the season.

And they will have gotten back to .500 with a pair of massive games looming after the bye.

For my money, the two-game stretch of the Cowboys (home) and Chiefs (away) might be the toughest set of back-to-back contests the Bolts have all season.

Granted, the NFL is a league where anything can happen on any given game day.

Dallas was the talk of the league and a double-digit favorite in Week 3 but lost by double digits to the Cardinals.

If the Chargers can climb to 2-2 by Sunday afternoon, those pair of games suddenly become even more enticing than they already were.