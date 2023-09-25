Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mike Williams Out for Season With Torn ACL: What It Means for the Chargers

Sep 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Mike

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Sunday in a Week 3 win.

Williams was injured late in the third quarter against the Vikings when he made an 11-yard reception. An MRI on Monday confirmed the diagnosis, and that the Bolts will be without Williams for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Here's what it means for the Chargers.

To start, it's a blow to an offense that has been humming through the first three weeks of the season. Entering Monday Night Football, the Bolts rank fourth in both passing yards per game (308.7) and passing yards per play (7.59).

Williams is a critical piece of the Bolts, both as a receiver and a blocker. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a score this season, with the touchdown coming Sunday on a pass from Keenan Allen.

Williams' big-play potential isn't a secret.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Williams has the most receptions on jump balls (31) and leads all players in receiving yards (1,194) on passes thrown into tight windows in the past five seasons.

With Williams now out of the lineup for the rest of the year, there is now an opportunity for others to step up in his absence.

Expect defenses to focus more on Keenan Allen, who just had the best game of his career Sunday.

It also likely means an expanded role for Joshua Palmer, but the third-year wide receiver will be fine there. He stepped up in 2022 when both Allen and Williams battled injuries and also has a good rapport with Herbert.

Rookie Quentin Johnson will now likely have a bit bigger role, and perhaps Derius Davis sees a few more snaps,but you also can't expect any one player to replace what Williams brings to the team.

It will have to be a collective effort from the wide receivers … and the rest of the offense.

The Bolts still have Herbert, who was on fire Sunday. The offensive line was brilliant in Week 3, the tight ends are a strong group and the Bolts will also get Austin Ekeler back at some point, which will be a boost to the overall unit.

The Chargers will also rely on their coaching staff to make some adjustments, too, but Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore has shown plenty of creativity through three games.

Bolts wide receivers coach Chris Beatty is among the best in the business at his job, and you can bet he will have his group as prepared as ever going forward.

In short, everyone will have to help pull the rope with Williams gone for the season.

And everyone is sending good vibes to Williams, one of the most popular players in the locker room who will certainly be missed for the rest of the 2023 season.

Top Shots 2022: Best of Mike Williams

Take a look back at the best photos of Mike Williams' 2022 campaign

230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_001
1 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_002
2 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_003
3 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_004
4 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_005
5 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_006
6 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_007
7 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_008
8 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_009
9 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_010
10 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_011
11 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_012
12 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_013
13 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_014
14 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_015
15 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_016
16 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_017
17 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_018
18 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_019
19 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_020
20 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_021
21 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_022
22 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_023
23 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_024
24 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_025
25 / 48
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_026
26 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_027
27 / 48
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_028
28 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_029
29 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_030
30 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_031
31 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_032
32 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_033
33 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_034
34 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_035
35 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_036
36 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_037
37 / 48
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_038
38 / 48
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_039
39 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_040
40 / 48
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_041
41 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_042
42 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_043
43 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_044
44 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_045
45 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_046
46 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_047
47 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230213_TopShotsMikeW_Gallery_048
48 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers at Vikings

Cosas que vimos el domingo en Minnesota en la Semana 3
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Take a look at the Bolts Week 3 playing time against Minnesota
news

NFL Pundits Praise Chargers After Week 3 Win

Read what letter grade the Bolts received after a 28-24 win, and which player earned weekly honors from NBC's Peter King
news

Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Karleen Córdova

"Be willing and excited to do anything. No task is too small for anyone. And don't wait to be asked. Chances are there is work to be done, and being proactive rather than reactive will always win out."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising