Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 4

2. Tuipulotu's pressures

Tuli Tuipulotu is not your average rookie.

The Chargers 2023 second-round pick has been thrust into a larger role the past two weeks as Joey Bosa has been on a snap count due to a hamstring injury.

No problem for Tuipulotu, who is thriving three games into his rookie year.

Per PFF, Tuipulotu's 13 quarterback pressures are the most by a rookie edge rusher through three games since Nick Bosa (17) and Josh Allen (15) in 2019. That stat was highlighted by a 10-pressure performance Sunday in Minnesota.

Tuipulotu currently leads all rookie edge rusher players in pressures and sacks, which he has two of.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Monday raved about Tuipulotu's impact.

"This guy, we had a strong feeling about this guy in the springtime. That was without pads," Staley said. "When we got him in pads, I think in training camp … you knew he was going to be a factor. But then, I think in the preseason when we started playing games, you knew that this guy was going to have the physicality. He made a couple of big-time impact plays in the preseason. Negative plays.

"When we got to that first game — you just know when a player belongs. He's made plays in all three games and it hasn't just been like, a play," Staley continued. "It's been multiple plays in multiple games. He played a ton versus Tennessee — a ton — and then he played a ton [Sunday]. You're seeing him play starter reps."