5 Takeaways: Chargers Come Up Just Short Against Lions

3. Chargers WR depth shines

Allen was his usual fantastic self Sunday, finishing with 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

All of this while playing through a shoulder injury that kept him out of the game for a stretch in the second half.

"He's an incredible player. The teammate, the player, he does everything," Herbert said. "He means everything to this offense. To see him battle and fight and go back out there, he leads by example. He's an incredible teammate."

While Allen carried most of the load in the passing game, he was helped by Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton, both of whom caught touchdown passes from Herbert.

"In that moment when Keenan got hurt, it was understood. We didn't have to give a big talk to each other. We just kind of look at each other and gave each other that nod," Johnston said of himself and Guyton.

The duo stepped up when Allen was getting checked out and with Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer both on Injured Reserve with knee injuries.

Johnston, who drew three defensive pass interference flags Sunday, was rewarded for his hard work with a 1-yard touchdown catch — the first of his career — early in the fourth quarter.

"It was a relief," Johnston said. "I feel like this year I kind of got off to a slow start so it was a constant battle between me and myself every day.

"Not even anybody we were playing, it was me versus me for a long period," Johnston added. "Just continuing to get better in practice so to have that touchdown in a moment like that was big for me."

Johnston finished with four catches for 34 yards on the day.

"I think that he has stepped up big time in the past couple of weeks," Herbert said. "Whenever you lose a guy like Josh Palmer and Mike Williams, someone is going to have to step up and replace that. Q has done a great job picking up the offense.

"We know how special and how talented he is, it was only a matter of time to get him the ball and something special will happen," Herbert added.

Guyton, meanwhile, had four catches for 41 yards. But his 18-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was a milestone moment as it was his first score since Week 15 of the 2021 season.

"There's really no feeling like being out there with the guys," said Guyton, who tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season. "Put a lot of work in, it was a long time coming and like I said, I can't really describe how it feels to be out there and breaking the huddle after such a long journey of work. It's priceless."

Herbert commended Guyton for his long road back.

"It's awesome. He's battled so much over these past couple of years," Herbert said. "We know how special he is, and an awfully great teammate, too.