Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Come Up Just Short Against Lions

Nov 12, 2023 at 06:38 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5tw10

The Chargers fell to 4-5 after Sunday's 41-38 home loss to the Lions.

Here are five takeaways from Week 10:

1. Close but no cigar

When the end of the NFL season rolls around, we might look back at the Week 10 shootout between the Chargers and Lions as one of the best games of the year.

The end result just didn't go the Bolts way, however, as Detroit kicked a game-winning field goal at the buzzer.

The Chargers, who now sit at 4-5, have seen four of their five losses come by three points or fewer.

Such is life in the NFL, where the margin between winning and losing feels like a razor's edge each week around the league.

"There's a lot of fight in this team," said Justin Herbert. "Obviously, not the outcome that we would have wanted, but those guys didn't quit.

"Offense, defense, special teams, they gave everything they had for all four quarters, and we fell short," Herbert added. "It wasn't good enough today, but I don't question the effort, the dedication by this team."

Keenan Allen added: "Unfortunately, one of those close games. We just didn't make enough plays to win the game. I thought early on it was going to be a shootout. And it ended up being a shootout. You've got two great offenses. No matter how good a defense is, it's hard to stop a great offense."

Quentin Johnston said: "We're going to look up in a few days and be ready for another game and another situation. I've learned that there are hardly any NFL games that are blowouts."

On a day where the teams combined for more than 950 yards of offense, the end result simply came down to one play here or there.

And while Herbert's first-quarter interception certainly did not decide the outcome, it was the game's lone turnover as the Bolts defense went without a takeaway for the first time since Week 2.

That put an end to 11 straight games the Bolts had played without losing the turnover battle, as it had been the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Bolts will now turn their attention to their fourth and final NFC North foe of the season as the Chargers prep for a Week 11 road game against the Packers.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said postgame that his confidence in the Bolts hasn't wavered despite a single loss on Sunday.

"I know the players that we have on this team, I know the group that I've been coaching for nine games, and it is good enough to beat anybody we play," Staley said. "We've played the very best teams in the NFL and we've been in every single football game — the very best teams in the end of the NFL, and have been down to the wire.

"We're 4-5. We're still a work-in-progress, but we have the right men in that group — offense, defense and special teams," Staley continued. "We're good enough on offense, defense and special teams to beat anybody we play.

"We're going to go back to work. We're going to stay together," Staley added. "We have our season in front of us. We have to get on to Green Bay."

2. Herbert stellar for Bolts

Herbert is just past the halfway point of his fourth NFL season but moved himself into elite company on Sunday.

The Bolts quarterback threw for 323 yards as he passed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (16,418) for the most passing yards through the first four seasons of a career.

"Always," Allen said of whether he's continually impressed by Herbert. "He never seems to surprise us.

"He balls every time," Allen added. "Puts the offense on his back and puts us in position to win the game."

Herbert's final stat line was incredible once again, completing 27 of 40 passes with four touchdowns.

Week 10 marked Herbert's 25th career game with 300-plus passing yards and his fourth with four touchdown passes.

Herbert made plenty of throws on the run Sunday, including a handful to Johnston.

"Get open, be available," Johnston said of Herbert's creativity. "Any time I see him scramble I just break my route off and like, 'I'm open'.

"Get the ball and just continue to get that trust with him," Johnston added.

Herbert was fantastic Sunday, especially after his early interception.

Herbert was 6 of 11 for 43 yards with the pick on the Chargers first four offensive possessions of the game.

The rest of the way? Herbert went 21 of 29 for 271 yards with four touchdown passes and led the Chargers to touchdown drives on their final six possessions.

"I thought that Justin was fantastic in the game. I thought he gave us a chance," Staley said. "We started off slow in the game, but then we scored on our last five drives of the football game.

"I thought we felt like we could move the football, run our paths. I thought the pace really helped us. He made a couple big plays with his legs," Staley continued. "I think in that those critical down-and-distances, the third downs and the fourth downs, we were really good.

"Every time we got down in the red zone, we scored," Staley added. "It was a good enough offensive performance for us to win today and Justin was at the front of it … just didn't do enough on defense today."

Herbert, of course, lamented a slow start that featured just three points on the Chargers first four possessions. But it didn't take away from his usual greatness.

"I think there are some good things that we can take away from this game, offensively," Herbert said. "I thought we moved the ball well in the second half. Being able to convert and get those third downs and score points in the red zone, I think that's huge.

"We just have to do our best to eliminate turnovers, and that starts with me," Herbert added. "In that first quarter, we have to be better, and I have to be better as a quarterback, but there are definitely things that we could look forward to building off of, as an offense."

3. Chargers WR depth shines

Allen was his usual fantastic self Sunday, finishing with 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

All of this while playing through a shoulder injury that kept him out of the game for a stretch in the second half.

"He's an incredible player. The teammate, the player, he does everything," Herbert said. "He means everything to this offense. To see him battle and fight and go back out there, he leads by example. He's an incredible teammate."

While Allen carried most of the load in the passing game, he was helped by Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton, both of whom caught touchdown passes from Herbert.

"In that moment when Keenan got hurt, it was understood. We didn't have to give a big talk to each other. We just kind of look at each other and gave each other that nod," Johnston said of himself and Guyton.

The duo stepped up when Allen was getting checked out and with Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer both on Injured Reserve with knee injuries.

Johnston, who drew three defensive pass interference flags Sunday, was rewarded for his hard work with a 1-yard touchdown catch — the first of his career — early in the fourth quarter.

"It was a relief," Johnston said. "I feel like this year I kind of got off to a slow start so it was a constant battle between me and myself every day.

"Not even anybody we were playing, it was me versus me for a long period," Johnston added. "Just continuing to get better in practice so to have that touchdown in a moment like that was big for me."

Johnston finished with four catches for 34 yards on the day.

"I think that he has stepped up big time in the past couple of weeks," Herbert said. "Whenever you lose a guy like Josh Palmer and Mike Williams, someone is going to have to step up and replace that. Q has done a great job picking up the offense.

"We know how special and how talented he is, it was only a matter of time to get him the ball and something special will happen," Herbert added.

Guyton, meanwhile, had four catches for 41 yards. But his 18-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was a milestone moment as it was his first score since Week 15 of the 2021 season.

"There's really no feeling like being out there with the guys," said Guyton, who tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season. "Put a lot of work in, it was a long time coming and like I said, I can't really describe how it feels to be out there and breaking the huddle after such a long journey of work. It's priceless."

Herbert commended Guyton for his long road back.

"It's awesome. He's battled so much over these past couple of years," Herbert said. "We know how special he is, and an awfully great teammate, too.

"I've really enjoyed being able to play with him and work with him," Herbert added. "It's never easy coming back from an injury like that, but he has done all of the right things. I was really glad to see him score today."

Photos: Lions vs Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

6LAC8361
1 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8326
2 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4882
3 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7049
4 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8690
5 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_6558
6 / 121
(John McGillen/ NFL)
4LAC7239
7 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7302
8 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7304
9 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4903
10 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7199
11 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4900
12 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8506
13 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8537
14 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8577
15 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4871
16 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7173
17 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7191
18 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4911
19 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8875
20 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7498
21 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9653
22 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7563
23 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4889
24 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4887
25 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA8066
26 / 121
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9076
27 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4952
28 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7712
29 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7745
30 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7757
31 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7783
32 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4964
33 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9106
34 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9101
35 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4923
36 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1885
37 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1939
38 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4928
39 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9768
40 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4938
41 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1962
42 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8073
43 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9257
44 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8113
45 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9384
46 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8250
47 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9422
48 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7276
49 / 121
(John McGillen/ NFL)
3LAC4801
50 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_9026
51 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7283
52 / 121
(John McGillen/ NFL)
3LAC4808
53 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9501
54 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4993
55 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5084
56 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5026
57 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5054
58 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7526
59 / 121
(John McGillen/ NFL)
6LAC9712
60 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9716
61 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8250
62 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4898
63 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4899
64 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4951
65 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9851
66 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4964
67 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5117
68 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4976
69 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4991
70 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5010
71 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9794
72 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5069
73 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5092
74 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5151
75 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5255
76 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9867
77 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8437
78 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8549_1
79 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8551
80 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8588
81 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8575
82 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5209
83 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5223
84 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5399
85 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_0275
86 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9958
87 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5437
88 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA8918
89 / 121
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9972
90 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0006
91 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3836
92 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0161
93 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0216
94 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8735
95 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8838
96 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8674_1
97 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8631
98 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8689_1
99 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0512
100 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8696
101 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5599
102 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5613
103 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5713
104 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0104
105 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5655
106 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA9348
107 / 121
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0130
108 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0176
109 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0173
110 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5722
111 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5730
112 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5739
113 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5882
114 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8988
115 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5918
116 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0707
117 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5895
118 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_1436
119 / 121
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0787
120 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0831
121 / 121
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Defense has rough day

The final Week 10 numbers for the Chargers defense weren't pretty.

The unit allowed 533 yards of offense to the Lions, including exactly 200 on the ground.

Staley, the Bolts defensive playcaller, pinned the disappointing effort on himself postgame.

"I didn't do a good enough job on defense for us today," Staley said. "That was the story, run and pass.

"Didn't do a good job in the run game in the first half," Staley added. "Then, in the second half, there were far too many [explosive plays]. I didn't do enough job for us today."

The Bolts were hurt by both facets in each half.

Detroit ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the first half but managed just 23 yards in the second half.

The Lions, meanwhile, threw for 130 first-half yards before that total jumped to 203 after halftime.

Detroit averaged 8.3 yards per play and tallied eight plays that went for 20 yards or more.

None were as damaging as the 75-yard touchdown run allowed by the Chargers late in the second quarter.

Herbert had just hit Allen for a 29-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 17-10. But the Chargers ensuing defensive series lasted just one play as David Montgomery broke free for a long touchdown run.

Just didn't do a good job against the run game in the first half," Staley said. "The long run — the 75-yard run — [poor] leverage, missed tackles. You give up a play like that, it takes a lot of air out of you.

"The story of the first half was the run game. Then, I thought that we did some good things in the second half," Staley added. "But, ultimately, not good enough for us to get the stops when we needed to. It just wasn't a good day for us."

A handful of Chargers defenders said the onus was more on what the Bolts did wrong rather than what the Lions did well.

"It wasn't nothing they were doing. I feel like we just didn't make our plays on our end," Khalil Mack said. "Got to look at the film and get it corrected."

Derwin James, Jr. added: "They had a good game plan today. They had screens, they had play action, they had everything. But we got to better on defense, I mean 38 points is enough to win any game and we wasn't good enough today."

5. Lots of 4th-down calls

You were spot on if it seemed like there were a ton of fourth-down plays Sunday.

The Chargers and Lions combined to run nine total plays in Week 10, with eight total conversions between the two teams.

"I played against Detroit a long time and I know they just go for it. That's their M.O.," linebacker Eric Kendricks said.

The Bolts, of course, are also aggressive on that down under Staley.

Detroit had the game's first four plays on that down, converting fourth-and-5 and fourth-and-1 on the ground in the first quarter.

The Chargers defense then had mixed results on a pair of fourth-and-goal plays at the 1.

The unit first forced Jared Goff into an incompletion for a turnover on downs early in the second quarter but saw Jahmyr Gibbs score from a yard out midway through the stanza as Detroit took a 17-3 lead.

But back came the Bolts, who promptly had the next four plays in the game on fourth down.

Austin Ekeler matched Gibbs with a rushing score of his own on fourth-and-1 inside the 5 just before halftime.

Johnston then drew a defensive pass interference call in the end zone early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bolts a fresh of downs, with the first-round rookie taking advantage a few plays later with his touchdown catch.

Allen then had a magnificent play on fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 38 when he had a catch-and-run for a touchdown with less than four minutes to go in the game.

"Those fourth downs were big in the game. That's how they play," Staley said. "They're a good run team, so in that fourth down and 1-to-1, the playbooks open.

"I thought we did a good job down there on the goal line," Staley added. "There were just a couple of ones where you're just close. It just wasn't good enough today."

That included the ninth and final play of the game on fourth down, which came with 1 minute and 47 seconds left.

Detroit had fourth-and-2 on the Chargers 26. A stop meant the Chargers had plenty of time for a potential game-winning field goal, while a conversion meant the Lions were in a spot to seal the seal.

Detroit converted, getting a 6-yard pass down to the 20-yard line. The clock then ticked away before the Lions hit a 40-yard field goal at the buzzer.

"As a defense, I like it when a team goes for it on fourth down," James said. "I feel like it gives us a chance to get off the field.

"Two, three or four of those times we didn't get off the field and execute, especially the one at the end on fourth down," James added. "We just got to be better."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Final Thoughts: How the Chargers Can Get Above .500 in Week 10

"Just all around, a really good test. The last two weeks, I think we had a couple good wins. But this is going to be a real good test for us and we'll have a true understanding of where we sit after this game."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Get Their Swag Back in Week 9 Win

The Bolts postgame locker room had "a little different swag going on" after a resounding 27-6 with over the Jets on Monday Night Football
news

5 Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Begin Playoff Push in Primetime

 "What we're doing is what we need to do ... it's that time of the year where you can really cement yourself as a playoff team and a good team in the league."
news

5 Takeaways: Why Sunday Was Joey Bosa's Best Game of the 2023 Season

 "You saw a healthy Joey Bosa last night. He's been practicing well and I thought he rushed well ... I thought probably his best game of the season." 
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Dominate Bears for Week 8 Primetime Win

"We've been in search for a game like this. I felt like our guys really earned it in all three phases."
news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Embracing Fresh Start Ahead of Week 8

"There was a freshness. Just focusing on today and putting one foot in front of the other. I think just focusing on the things we can definitely control and the things we can definitely measure."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Look to Reset Ahead of Week 8

"Not be thinking too much about the telescope, making sure you're focusing on the microscope. Just controlling the things we can control, that's all this football team needs to do."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Searching for Complementary Football in All 3 Phases

"It's frustrating. I can't tell you why the season is starting this way, but it is. It's no one's responsibility but mine. We've got a good football team and we need to reset as a football team."
news

Final Thoughts: All Eyes on AFC West Race Ahead of Week 7

"It's going to be close. You just have to harp on the little details and be locked in on every play."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Safety Raheem Layne Out for Season With Torn ACL

The Chargers special teams standout suffered a season-ending injury on Monday night against the Cowboys
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Lament Missed Chances in Primetime Loss

Bolts hurt by final drives on both sides of the ball Monday night against Dallas as Chargers fall to 2-3

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
Latest News
Advertising