5 Final Thoughts: How the Chargers Can Get Above .500 in Week 10

3. Win in the trenches

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell has grabbed a few headlines over the years.

But the coffee-guzzling, kneecap-biting coach also has Detroit on pace for its most wins since 1991, and has a distinct style he wants his team to play with.

"I don't know him well, but I know where he's been and what he believes in. What I'm seeing on tape, they're a line-of-scrimmage team. They're physical on both sides of the football," Staley said.

Slater echoed the same thoughts about the Lions wanting to win in the trenches.

"That's the vibe you get, seeing all that stuff," Slater said. "And it's true, that's where the game is won every week. I definitely think they bring that mentality and you can see it on the tape."

When the Chargers are on offense, they'll go up against a Detroit front that ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (76.8) and is sixth overall at 296.9 total yards allowed pr game.

"They all execute their jobs really well. Not a lot of errors, mental errors," Slater said. "They all know what they're doing and their responsibilities. They do a good job of that."

The Bolts main focus when they pass will be on defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson ranks sixth among all edge rushers with a pass-rush grade of 89.3, according to PFF.

"Effort and football awareness. Obviously, we see the physical component, but his effort is phenomenal," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "Then, I think he has really extremely high-level awareness on the field. You've seen the turnovers that he's created.

"The plays, he's aware of what's going on around him and he makes a lot of highlight-reel plays," Moore added. "It's kind of scary when you watch him."

Slater said: "Man, he's an incredible athlete. And he just plays super hard. Those are the two things that jump out on tape. He's almost playing at a different speed."

Defensively, the Bolts will try to make their mark against a Lions offensive line that is among the best in the league.

According to PFF, Detroit ranks second in team run-block grade (72.3) and is third in team pass-block grade (75.3).

"I think that it starts with the front. You have to take care of their offensive line," Ansley said. "No matter who is running the ball, those guys are big and strong up front, and they're athletic."

The Lions offensive line is highlighted by tackle Penei Sewell, who was drafted six spots ahead of Slater in 2021. Fellow tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow were also first-round picks, while guards Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow were third-round selections.