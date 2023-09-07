Here's What Kellen Moore Expects From the Bolts New-Look Offense in Week 1

Moore ready for Bolts debut

The anticipation for the Bolts regular-season opener continues to grow as the days progress — and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore is ready to get the ball rolling.

The first-year Chargers play caller has had a lot of preparation with his new offense since the moment he arrived this offseason. Moore has had a chance to call the plays against the talent Bolts defense, but also other teams in the preseason and during joint practices.

But now Moore is looking forward to seeing the offense and says everyone on the team is excited about officially getting the games started.

"A lot of excitement going into the regular season," Moore said. "It's a long process of OTAs to training camp to preseason ball and now you finally feel like you're here and ready to roll. I'm really excited.

"I think everyone is ready to go," Moore later added. "I think everyone is just ready to play football. It's been a really good process, but training camp can be a long process and now we're here, so let's go."

Even with all the excitement heading into the first game, Moore noted that at the end of the day, it's the beginning of a long process.

"This will be a lot of fun. It's one game certainly, so you have to put that into perspective," Moore said. "But certainly, we're excited about the opportunity to get out there and kind of just go for it and then in the second week, we'll re-evaluate and keep going."

Moore's first game as the Chargers play caller will be up against the Dolphins, a team he has not gone up against since his first year as a play caller in 2019. The Miami roster looks much different this time around, as the team also has a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio.

However, whether it's a defensive coordinator that is calling the plays for the first time on their new team or someone who has been there for years, Moore says the mystery factor continues to play a part in preparing his offense for Week 1.

"Certainly, it's challenging," Moore said. "A lot of times early seasons you tend to have one or two of these in a season and certainly this one will be a huge challenge because its one of the best defensive coaches in the entire game. You're watching Miami, you're watching old Denver, going back to Chicago, whatever you need to do.