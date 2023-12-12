Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.

Palmer has started 20-of-41 games played for the Bolts, including the postseason, since being selected in the third round (77th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has hauled in 128 passes for 1,499 yards (11.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Palmer had a career year in 2022, setting personal bests for receptions (72) and yards (769). In seven games this season, Palmer has made four starts and recorded 23 catches for 377 yards (16.4 avg.) and a score.

In 47 career games at Tennessee, Palmer hauled in 99 passes for 1,514 yards (15.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He paced the Volunteers receiving corps in 2020, leading the unit in catches, yards and scores. Palmer averaged a Southeastern Conference-best 21.0 yards per catch as a sophomore in 2018, which also ranked fifth in the nation.

Selected in the seventh round (239th overall) by the Bolts in the 2023 NFL Draft, Duggan started 43-of-47 career games at TCU over four seasons (2019-22). He completed 60.3 percent of his passes (739-of-1,225) for 9,618 yards and 73 touchdowns with 28 interceptions (141.4 efficiency rating). He added 1,856 career rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, finishing his career tied for the sixth-most rushing scores in school history.