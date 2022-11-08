After Further Review: Palmer Breaks Down Key 4th-Quarter Catch

2. Austin Johnson out for the season

The Bolts received more rough injury news Monday, as defensive tackle Austin Johnson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Staley said Monday that Johnson, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, fractured his knee and sprained his MCL late in the third quarter against the Falcons.

"It's an opportunity for these other guys to be able to contribute. We know the guys that are likely to take his place," Staley said. "It's going to be an opportunity for us to show that we can play team defense, and we're going to have to. I'm really disappointed because Austin [Johnson] has been fantastic since he's gotten here.

"I love coaching him, we love coaching him, but this is part of the NFL. We'll get him back here soon," Staley added. "He's going to stay with us and he is going to be a key contributor, helping these guys throughout the rest of the season."

Right tackle Trey Pipkins III, who was already dealing with a sprained MCL, reaggravated that injury but is considered day-to-day.

Staley noted that Pipkins playing this week vs. 49ers is "still on the table."

In other injury news, Staley said a handful of other plays are also day-to-day.

"Chris Rumph [II], Dustin [Hopkins] and Keenan [Allen], they're kind of in that day-to-day. We're going to wait and see," said Staley, who added Jerry Tillery to that list.

Mike Williams, meanwhile, is "more like week-to-week, but he's progressing."

3. Finding a way to win

The beginning of the game was a bit rough for the Bolts, who trailed 10-0 after the opening stanza.

And the final minute was chaotic, as there was a double fumble in the second just before Palmer's big play.

A lot happened in between, too, but all that matters is the Chargers left Atlanta with their fifth win of the season.

The Bolts now sit at 5-3, with four of those wins coming by one possession.

While the preseason expectation might have been that the Bolts would have coasted to wins behind a high-flying offense, injuries and other factors have forced the Chargers to grind it out a bit more.

"I think that the group that went to Atlanta was ready for that type of game," Staley said. "Any time that you can be in those close games against a team that is first place in their division, a team that has won a lot of quality games and beaten a lot of quality teams, I think that it gives you confidence that, 'Hey, we can go in here with this type of crew and be able to go close the game out.'

"I thought, in the fourth quarter, we had our best stuff. We fell behind early, but we were able to stay calm. I felt like our team really did not flinch after that start," Staley continued. "Then, just really got back on track in that second quarter.

"We were able to really take advantage of the end of that second quarter and the beginning part of the third quarter, but I really felt like we finished the game, and that's always what you want, no matter who is playing, is that you finished the game well," Staley added. "I was really proud of that group because it took everybody yesterday, like I told you guys after the game. To get a road win like that against that type of team, I'm excited to carry that into this week."