Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.

Farmer made his NFL debut for the Bolts in the Week 4 win over Las Vegas as a standard practice squad elevation, assisting on a tackle. He signed as an undrafted free agent in May out of Lane College (Tenn.), playing four seasons (2019-22) for the Dragons. He was a first-team All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2022 after he led the nation (all divisions) with 3.1 tackles for loss per game. Farmer recorded 114 tackles (71 solo) 17.5 sacks and 44 tackles for loss in 18 games played over his final two seasons at Lane College.