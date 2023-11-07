5 Takeaways: Chargers Get Their Swag Back in Week 9 Win

4. Dicker continues to shine

Staley handed out a handful of game balls in the postgame locker room Monday night.

Count Cameron Dicker as one of the recipients, as the Bolts kicker was once again Monday on special teams.

Dicker hit a pair of field goals in the win — from 38 and 55 yards out — and tallied a third straight game with a make from 50-plus. The 55-yarder also tied Dicker's career high that he set in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

"You can't minimize it," Staley said of Dicker's impact. "I think when you have a kicker that you know can knock it down, especially on the road, hostile environment, you feel like, 'Hey from 55, he's going to be good,' that gives you a lot of confidence.

"It takes the pressure off your offense and just gives you more flexibility in how you call the plays and don't have to be quite as perfect," Staley added.

Dicker has now made 12 of 13 field goals this season and is a perfect 22 of 22 on extra points.

5. The powder blues showed up

Only a few thousand fans remained in the final few minutes Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

It seemed that all of them were wearing powder blue.

And the Chargers contingent made their voices heard, too, shouting "DE-FENSE" as the Bolts defensive reserves made a late goal line stand to limit the Jets to just six points.

Staley reference the support in his postgame locker room speech and then gave the supporters a shout out in his postgame press conference, too.

"I mean, when I came out for warmups I felt the powder blues," Staley said. "And then I saw them. And then at the end of the game, I just can't thank the fans enough. Don't know where they came from, whether it's here, or from California or wherever, but I know how much it meant to our team.