Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Get Their Swag Back in Week 9 Win

Nov 06, 2023 at 10:55 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Lo

The Chargers are 4-4 after a dominant 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday night.

Here are five takeaways from Week 9:

1. The locker room is loose

The music pierced your ears the moment the doors to the Chargers postgame locker room swung open.

And good luck weaving through the mass of bodies partaking in the dance party in the middle of the room.

The Bolts are riding high after Monday night's primetime win that once again featured contributions all throughout the lineup.

"We got a little different swag going on," Keenan Allen said.

Derwin James, Jr. added: "We're just making it fun every time we're out there. The more celebrations we could get off, that let us know we're getting the ball. We're just trying to keep stacking the days and keep stacking the wins."

Eric Kendricks said: "It feels good to be part of something [like this]. We're building. We've been humbled but we're just coming out every day and trying to work. It's refreshing to be with these guys. The camaraderie we have … we've got to keep it rolling to next week."

If those words weren't enough, here is some visual evidence what the Bolts locker room looked like.

For the second straight week, the Chargers got off to a hot start and never looked back.

And for as much as the Week 8 win over the Bears felt convincing, remember the Chargers win in Week 9 was by a wider margin and against a likely better overall team.

The Chargers defense stifled the Jets to the tune of 8.0 sacks, three takeaways and limited New York to just three third-down conversions on 17 tries.

It all added up to just six points allowed.

"Six points in the NFL, you can't take that lightly," Alohi Gilman said. "It's hard to stop offenses in this league so we take a lot of pride in that and I think we deserve a little bit more respect than we're getting."

Offensively, the Chargers scratched and clawed against a stout Jets defense, riding a pair of touchdown runs from Austin Ekeler on a night the unit gained just 191 total yards.

And special teams was fantastic again (more on that below).

The resounding win pulled the Chargers to 4-4 and a game out of a Wild Card spot at the midway point of the season.

As the Bolts get ready for the stretch run, the vibes are high.

"We're going to enjoy this one. We earned it," Kendricks said. "It's just [bleeping] fun playing with these dudes, you know?"

2. Davis sets the tone early

As expected, the primetime showdown between the Bolts and Jets was a low-scoring affair for most of the game.

Too bad Derius Davis crashed the party early on with a dazzling 87-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.

"I really can't out it into words but it's an unbelievable feeling," said Davis, who scored his first NFL touchdown on the play. "Just to get the dub along with the touchdown, it's just humbling."

He later added: "Getting that momentum started, it just set the tone for the rest of the game. We excelled in all phases of the game."

Justin Herbert added: "To be able to start up 7-0 like that, it's huge for our team. We know how talented and special he is."

Staley said he wasn't surprised by Davis' monstrous play.

"It was electric. I thought we were connected, he's got the stuff that's hard to find," Staley said. "He's the one that deserves the credit because he found the crease and he hit it and he just doesn't need much room to finish those types of plays.

Staley later added: "He's a special player and our guys are blocking really hard for him. Our return units, you know it's a lot easier to block when you know that your returner can take it. So, we have to continue to improve, but it was obviously a big play for the game."

Allen added: "Shout out to DD. Been a long time since we've had a returner that can take it to the house like that. He's doing a hell of a job."

Davis also added a 17-yard return late in the second quarter that helped set up a Bolts field goal just before halftime.

That gave him 104 punt return yards in the first half … which equaled the same offensive output as the Jets offense through two quarters.

Davis noted he felt like he had been close to breaking one the past few games. He did just that on Monday night.

"Like I always say, I just credit my blockers. Their job is the hardest … to hold their blocks for that long. I just found a crease and hit it and did the rest," Davis said. "I saw no one in front of me and knew I was gone. I looked up at the big board and knew it was a touchdown."

"I felt like I owed my guys," Davis added. "We had some earlier in the season where we could have had a touchdown. I owed my guys."

3. Allen hits 10K in incredible fashion

Allen entered Monday night's game needing 70 yards to hit the 10,000-mark for his career.

He got about half of the yards he needed in the first half and surpassed the milestone a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

And he did so on a catch that only a few elite receivers in the game — such as Allen — can make.

"The catch was fire, huh?" Allen said with a smile. "I haven't seen it yet but I felt pretty good about it on the field."

Allen, who became the 54th all-time player to hit the mark, is second in franchise history in yards and receptions, and is fourth in touchdown catches.

"It's amazing, man," Allen said of getting to 10K. "Just the hard work paying off, consistency, resiliency, I've done been through a lot with injuries and stuff like that. It's nice."

Herbert added: "I remember watching him even before I got here and knew how special he was. The way he's led our team … he's one of the best to ever do it. It's an honor to be able to throw him the ball."

Allen finished with 77 yards on eight catches, none more spectacular than the one got surged him past 10,000 yards.

"From afar before I even got here, I was just such a big fan of his game. I think every coach is, but then every year I've been here, I've had a greater appreciation for how special he is," Staley said. "He's got a really unique skillset and I think he's so dedicated to his craft and I think the real offensive coaches, defensive coaches know that his ability to separate and set people up and how he understands leverage and how he understands coverages, and his hands.

"He can just do everything. He can play everywhere, he's a clutch player, he's a competitor, you know he's a dog and I'm just so happy for him," Staley continued. "To be a part of history, I think all of know why he made history, cause everyone that's been with him sees what he does on a day-to-day basis and he's the ultimate standard to me of consistency.

"You don't get to 10,000 yards without being that ultimate example of consistency," Staley added, "so really happy for him."

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Win Over Jets

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers first win of the season, a 27-6 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

1LAC3053
1 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3379
2 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC8966
3 / 27
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3093
4 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3262
5 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3186
6 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3400
7 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC2319
8 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3247
9 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC8853
10 / 27
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3453
11 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC8863
12 / 27
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3585
13 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3890
14 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3946
15 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC3972
16 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4014
17 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4109
18 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4146
19 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4165
20 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4180
21 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4247
22 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4262
23 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4309
24 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4326
25 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4365
26 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC4385
27 / 27
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Dicker continues to shine

Staley handed out a handful of game balls in the postgame locker room Monday night.

Count Cameron Dicker as one of the recipients, as the Bolts kicker was once again Monday on special teams.

Dicker hit a pair of field goals in the win — from 38 and 55 yards out — and tallied a third straight game with a make from 50-plus. The 55-yarder also tied Dicker's career high that he set in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

"You can't minimize it," Staley said of Dicker's impact. "I think when you have a kicker that you know can knock it down, especially on the road, hostile environment, you feel like, 'Hey from 55, he's going to be good,' that gives you a lot of confidence.

"It takes the pressure off your offense and just gives you more flexibility in how you call the plays and don't have to be quite as perfect," Staley added.

Dicker has now made 12 of 13 field goals this season and is a perfect 22 of 22 on extra points.

5. The powder blues showed up

Only a few thousand fans remained in the final few minutes Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

It seemed that all of them were wearing powder blue.

And the Chargers contingent made their voices heard, too, shouting "DE-FENSE" as the Bolts defensive reserves made a late goal line stand to limit the Jets to just six points.

Staley reference the support in his postgame locker room speech and then gave the supporters a shout out in his postgame press conference, too.

"I mean, when I came out for warmups I felt the powder blues," Staley said. "And then I saw them. And then at the end of the game, I just can't thank the fans enough. Don't know where they came from, whether it's here, or from California or wherever, but I know how much it meant to our team.

"And there's nothing like going and winning a really tough road game against a really good team in one of the biggest cities in the world and knowing that your fans are all over the place," Staley added. "I think to get this job done, I think it was really special for our players and that's what the NFL is about. It's about your fans and about giving them something to cheer for and I thought it all came together tonight."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Begin Playoff Push in Primetime

 "What we're doing is what we need to do ... it's that time of the year where you can really cement yourself as a playoff team and a good team in the league."
news

5 Takeaways: Why Sunday Was Joey Bosa's Best Game of the 2023 Season

 "You saw a healthy Joey Bosa last night. He's been practicing well and I thought he rushed well ... I thought probably his best game of the season." 
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Dominate Bears for Week 8 Primetime Win

"We've been in search for a game like this. I felt like our guys really earned it in all three phases."
news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Embracing Fresh Start Ahead of Week 8

"There was a freshness. Just focusing on today and putting one foot in front of the other. I think just focusing on the things we can definitely control and the things we can definitely measure."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Look to Reset Ahead of Week 8

"Not be thinking too much about the telescope, making sure you're focusing on the microscope. Just controlling the things we can control, that's all this football team needs to do."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Searching for Complementary Football in All 3 Phases

"It's frustrating. I can't tell you why the season is starting this way, but it is. It's no one's responsibility but mine. We've got a good football team and we need to reset as a football team."
news

Final Thoughts: All Eyes on AFC West Race Ahead of Week 7

"It's going to be close. You just have to harp on the little details and be locked in on every play."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Safety Raheem Layne Out for Season With Torn ACL

The Chargers special teams standout suffered a season-ending injury on Monday night against the Cowboys
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Lament Missed Chances in Primetime Loss

Bolts hurt by final drives on both sides of the ball Monday night against Dallas as Chargers fall to 2-3
news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Have Chance to Make National Statement on MNF

 "Right now is a time when you learn a lot about your team. These are important games and it's what your team builds on."
news

5 Chargers Takeaways Ahead of the Week 5 Bye

The Bolts are 2-2 and have a break this week. Here is what has stood out through the team's first four games.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
Latest News
Advertising