5 Takeaways: Chargers Get Their Swag Back in Week 9 Win

The Chargers are 4-4 after a dominant 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday night.
Here are five takeaways from Week 9:
1. The locker room is loose
The music pierced your ears the moment the doors to the Chargers postgame locker room swung open.
And good luck weaving through the mass of bodies partaking in the dance party in the middle of the room.
The Bolts are riding high after Monday night's primetime win that once again featured contributions all throughout the lineup.
"We got a little different swag going on," Keenan Allen said.
Derwin James, Jr. added: "We're just making it fun every time we're out there. The more celebrations we could get off, that let us know we're getting the ball. We're just trying to keep stacking the days and keep stacking the wins."
Eric Kendricks said: "It feels good to be part of something [like this]. We're building. We've been humbled but we're just coming out every day and trying to work. It's refreshing to be with these guys. The camaraderie we have … we've got to keep it rolling to next week."
If those words weren't enough, here is some visual evidence what the Bolts locker room looked like.
For the second straight week, the Chargers got off to a hot start and never looked back.
And for as much as the Week 8 win over the Bears felt convincing, remember the Chargers win in Week 9 was by a wider margin and against a likely better overall team.
The Chargers defense stifled the Jets to the tune of 8.0 sacks, three takeaways and limited New York to just three third-down conversions on 17 tries.
It all added up to just six points allowed.
"Six points in the NFL, you can't take that lightly," Alohi Gilman said. "It's hard to stop offenses in this league so we take a lot of pride in that and I think we deserve a little bit more respect than we're getting."
Offensively, the Chargers scratched and clawed against a stout Jets defense, riding a pair of touchdown runs from Austin Ekeler on a night the unit gained just 191 total yards.
And special teams was fantastic again (more on that below).
The resounding win pulled the Chargers to 4-4 and a game out of a Wild Card spot at the midway point of the season.
As the Bolts get ready for the stretch run, the vibes are high.
"We're going to enjoy this one. We earned it," Kendricks said. "It's just [bleeping] fun playing with these dudes, you know?"
2. Davis sets the tone early
As expected, the primetime showdown between the Bolts and Jets was a low-scoring affair for most of the game.
Too bad Derius Davis crashed the party early on with a dazzling 87-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.
"I really can't out it into words but it's an unbelievable feeling," said Davis, who scored his first NFL touchdown on the play. "Just to get the dub along with the touchdown, it's just humbling."
He later added: "Getting that momentum started, it just set the tone for the rest of the game. We excelled in all phases of the game."
Justin Herbert added: "To be able to start up 7-0 like that, it's huge for our team. We know how talented and special he is."
Staley said he wasn't surprised by Davis' monstrous play.
"It was electric. I thought we were connected, he's got the stuff that's hard to find," Staley said. "He's the one that deserves the credit because he found the crease and he hit it and he just doesn't need much room to finish those types of plays.
Staley later added: "He's a special player and our guys are blocking really hard for him. Our return units, you know it's a lot easier to block when you know that your returner can take it. So, we have to continue to improve, but it was obviously a big play for the game."
Allen added: "Shout out to DD. Been a long time since we've had a returner that can take it to the house like that. He's doing a hell of a job."
Davis also added a 17-yard return late in the second quarter that helped set up a Bolts field goal just before halftime.
That gave him 104 punt return yards in the first half … which equaled the same offensive output as the Jets offense through two quarters.
Davis noted he felt like he had been close to breaking one the past few games. He did just that on Monday night.
"Like I always say, I just credit my blockers. Their job is the hardest … to hold their blocks for that long. I just found a crease and hit it and did the rest," Davis said. "I saw no one in front of me and knew I was gone. I looked up at the big board and knew it was a touchdown."
"I felt like I owed my guys," Davis added. "We had some earlier in the season where we could have had a touchdown. I owed my guys."
3. Allen hits 10K in incredible fashion
Allen entered Monday night's game needing 70 yards to hit the 10,000-mark for his career.
He got about half of the yards he needed in the first half and surpassed the milestone a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
And he did so on a catch that only a few elite receivers in the game — such as Allen — can make.
"The catch was fire, huh?" Allen said with a smile. "I haven't seen it yet but I felt pretty good about it on the field."
Allen, who became the 54th all-time player to hit the mark, is second in franchise history in yards and receptions, and is fourth in touchdown catches.
"It's amazing, man," Allen said of getting to 10K. "Just the hard work paying off, consistency, resiliency, I've done been through a lot with injuries and stuff like that. It's nice."
Herbert added: "I remember watching him even before I got here and knew how special he was. The way he's led our team … he's one of the best to ever do it. It's an honor to be able to throw him the ball."
Allen finished with 77 yards on eight catches, none more spectacular than the one got surged him past 10,000 yards.
"From afar before I even got here, I was just such a big fan of his game. I think every coach is, but then every year I've been here, I've had a greater appreciation for how special he is," Staley said. "He's got a really unique skillset and I think he's so dedicated to his craft and I think the real offensive coaches, defensive coaches know that his ability to separate and set people up and how he understands leverage and how he understands coverages, and his hands.
"He can just do everything. He can play everywhere, he's a clutch player, he's a competitor, you know he's a dog and I'm just so happy for him," Staley continued. "To be a part of history, I think all of know why he made history, cause everyone that's been with him sees what he does on a day-to-day basis and he's the ultimate standard to me of consistency.
"You don't get to 10,000 yards without being that ultimate example of consistency," Staley added, "so really happy for him."
4. Dicker continues to shine
Staley handed out a handful of game balls in the postgame locker room Monday night.
Count Cameron Dicker as one of the recipients, as the Bolts kicker was once again Monday on special teams.
Dicker hit a pair of field goals in the win — from 38 and 55 yards out — and tallied a third straight game with a make from 50-plus. The 55-yarder also tied Dicker's career high that he set in Week 7 against the Chiefs.
"You can't minimize it," Staley said of Dicker's impact. "I think when you have a kicker that you know can knock it down, especially on the road, hostile environment, you feel like, 'Hey from 55, he's going to be good,' that gives you a lot of confidence.
"It takes the pressure off your offense and just gives you more flexibility in how you call the plays and don't have to be quite as perfect," Staley added.
Dicker has now made 12 of 13 field goals this season and is a perfect 22 of 22 on extra points.
5. The powder blues showed up
Only a few thousand fans remained in the final few minutes Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
It seemed that all of them were wearing powder blue.
And the Chargers contingent made their voices heard, too, shouting "DE-FENSE" as the Bolts defensive reserves made a late goal line stand to limit the Jets to just six points.
Staley reference the support in his postgame locker room speech and then gave the supporters a shout out in his postgame press conference, too.
"I mean, when I came out for warmups I felt the powder blues," Staley said. "And then I saw them. And then at the end of the game, I just can't thank the fans enough. Don't know where they came from, whether it's here, or from California or wherever, but I know how much it meant to our team.
"And there's nothing like going and winning a really tough road game against a really good team in one of the biggest cities in the world and knowing that your fans are all over the place," Staley added. "I think to get this job done, I think it was really special for our players and that's what the NFL is about. It's about your fans and about giving them something to cheer for and I thought it all came together tonight."
