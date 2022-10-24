J.C. Jackson Out for the Season, Mike Williams to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury

4. Eyeing the trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline is a week from Tuesday, with the final sticking point at 1 p.m. (PT) for the Bolts.

Staley was asked, given the rash of injuries, if the Chargers could be in the market to make a move for an outside player.

"I think, in the next couple of days, we'll be able to assess our team a lot better," Staley said. "Coming fresh off of yesterday, we're just focused on what happened yesterday.

"We'll take the next couple of days and be able to get with [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean [Spanos] and [President of Football Operations] John [Spanos] and make those types of discussions happen," Staley added. "We'll see. We are always going to look for avenues to enhance our team and make it better. If those avenues are possible, then we'll definitely explore them."

Wide receiver and cornerback could be among the possible targets, with Staley commenting on the former on Monday.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, the Chargers were down to just one of their top five wide receivers they began the season with.

Besides Williams and Allen being out, Joshua Palmer was out with a concussion. Jalen Guyton was lost earlier in the season with a torn ACL.

DeAndre Carter, who thrived in training camp as a depth player, was the only player among that initial five that was on the field. The Bolts also used Michael Bandy and Jason Moore, Jr., players who began the season on the practice squad.

"That group has been banged up. It hasn't played together very much, that's for sure," Staley said. "We'll try to get Keenan back fully healthy, try to get Josh back. Then, with Mike, hopefully, that recovery happens sooner rather than later.

"I don't think that we've been able to truly evaluate this group because it hasn't played together very much," Staley added. "We have to make improvements, for sure, on our whole offensive football team. I really want to see that group out there together playing because that hasn't been able to happen yet so far this season."

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has seen his target share increase, as he ranks third in the NFL with 53 receptions. He has been targeted 28 times in the past two games.

5. Bolts defense hurt by long runs

The breaking point for the Chargers defense came just past the midway point of the fourth quarter Sunday.

Down 30-16, the Bolts were looking for another stop in a last-gasp effort for a rally.

But the Seattle drive lasted just one play, as rookie running back Kenneth Walker III got loose and ran for a 74-yard touchdown up the right sideline.

Walker's score amplified a constant theme this season, as the Chargers have now allowed a run of 40-plus yards in five of their past six games. Four of those runs have gone for touchdowns, as the Bolts now rank 31stoverall by allowing 5.70 yards pr carry.

The defense, however, has been in position to make plays and limit those explosive runs to only sizable gains.

According to NFL's NextGen Stats, Walker was only expected to gain five yards on his touchdown run, meaning he was a plus-69 on that run.

In Houston, Dameon Pierce was only expected to gain seven yards before he broke off a 75-yard score.

"Guys are just trying to do too much, and that's what happens when you get put in those spots, when you're behind and you're trying to come back," Staley said. "Everyone just has to play their part in the play.