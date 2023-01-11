Chargers Leaning on Experience From Leaders Ahead of Wild Card Round

Bolts ready for Round 2 against Jacksonville

Each game during Wild Card Weekend shares something unique — all 12 teams will face an opponent that they saw during the season.

For the Chargers, they will get Round 2 with the Jaguars, this time in Jacksonville. The two squads met back in Week 3, a game that the Jaguars won by a comfortable margin after pulling away in the second half.

"They've done a nice job offensively this year," Staley said about the Jaguars. "They've onboarded a lot of quality players in free agency and drafted some guys. I feel like they're really solid, all the way around — skill players, being able to run the football, throw the football. They take care of it.

"Trevor [Lawrence] has really had an outstanding season, and we knew that in the first game," Staley later added. "He played a really good game against us. He has done a really nice job of leading that team down the stretch to help get them in the playoffs. They're a very complete offense. They're balanced, well-coached. They definitely have our full respect."

An NFL season goes by fast, but looking back to Week 3 can feel like an eternity. This time around, the matchup will look different — as one would expect after more than three months.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and center Corey Linsley were inactive for that game and the Bolts also lost Bosa, Slater and wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the game. Herbert was also playing his first game with fractured rib cartilage.

It was a huge game injury-wise that would eventually shape the team into what they are now.

Still, Linsley and the Chargers know that although the Jaguars were a really good team at the time, they continue to be dangerous and show some of the same characteristics that led them to success early in the year against them.

"This team is a really good team, we knew they were a really good team in Week 3," Linsley said. "I don't even remember what their record was at that point, but we all saw what we saw on film.

"Not to say they haven't made changes as well and evolved, cause obviously they've gone on a pretty good win streak right here the last half of the season, but their style and their attitude really hasn't changed at all," Linsley added. "They're still playing fast and physical, that's kind of their mantra and they've stuck to it."

The Bolts will still be able to take away certain things from the early season meeting, but they know that, like themselves, the Jags also got better since then.