Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Leaning on Experience From Leaders Ahead of Wild Card Round

Jan 10, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
IMG_3902
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
FTP 01.10

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, safety Derwin James, Jr. and center Corey Linsley from Tuesday's media sessions:

Chargers leaning on both veteran players and coaches

The Bolts have worked all season to get to this point.

As the team prepares to travel to Jacksonville, another season will begin on Saturday. Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley knows the magnitude of these games, as he's been a part of three different coaching staffs that made it to the playoffs.

However, this will be Staley's first experience as the head coach, something that is "special" for the second-year head coach.

"I've experienced being in the playoffs before at the other places that I've been," Staley said. "That is certainly the case when you make it to the playoffs; it's the very best players, the very best teams, the very best coaches, the very best organizations.

"That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here. Like I said, it's just the beginning," Staley added.

With a lot of younger players on the roster, the playoff experience within the team is mixed. Younger players like quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Jamaree Salyer will be among those making their playoff debuts. Others like safety Derwin James, Jr., outside linebacker Joey Bosa will be playing in the playoffs for just the second time.

Despite the mixed bag when it comes to experience of some, the players Staley and the Chargers have brought in have been with that in mind — big-game experience in not only the NFL, but college.

"We've taken guys from really, really successful college programs, too," Staley said. "In the last two drafts, we've taken people who are very, very accomplished and have been in the big-time atmospheres and have played at the highest levels of college football."

"Then, just leaning on the experience of the leaders on this football team," Staley later added. "You follow the examples of others that are really impactful. That is why we were really intentional about onboarding the veteran players that we've been able to onboard in the last two years, so that they could provide that leadership to the younger guys."

Bolts in B&W: Week 18

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 18 regular season finals against the Broncos in monochrome

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
1 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
2 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
3 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
4 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
5 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
6 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
7 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
8 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
9 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
10 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
11 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
12 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
13 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
14 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
15 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
16 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
17 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
18 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
19 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
20 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
21 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
22 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
23 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
24 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
25 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
26 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
27 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
28 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
29 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
30 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
31 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
32 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
33 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
34 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
35 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
36 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
37 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
38 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
39 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
40 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
41 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
42 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
43 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
44 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
45 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
46 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
47 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
48 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
49 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
50 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
51 / 51

Take a look at the best black and white photos from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Playoff games are different.

From the speed to the details, everything is magnified in the playoffs. Center Corey Linsley hopes he can be a source of help for his teammates given that he has 11 playoff games under his belt — one of the most on the team.

"It's going to be the fastest game we've played in," Linsley said. "It's the best teams and they're the best for a reason, because they capitalize on other people's mistakes, they don't screw up a lot. You can't beat yourself.

"Hopefully I can part some knowledge, otherwise," Linsley added. "It is another game, but it's not another game, there's really no tomorrow."

The experience on the defense side is just as rich, as someone like linebacker Kyle Van Noy has seen a lot of playoff games. A two-time Super Bowl Champion, Van Noy is one of the biggest mentors to some of the younger players on the roster ahead of the playoffs.

"Definitely, especially a guy like Kyle Van Noy, he's been there deep in the playoffs," James said. "He's a guy that especially mentors a lot of the young guys that haven't been in this situation. Like I said, the whole team is excited to be in."

For some, Saturday will be a first-time experience, while for others it will just be another experience.

No matter which it is, the team was built around having both players and coaches with big game experience. Having the ability to lean on other players and coaches is something Staley says is important and can bring the best out of everyone and hopes that it can lead them into Saturday night in Jacksonville.

"That type of experience, where it's your brothers that have gone through it — it's always the most impactful, the players who have gone through it," Staley said. "I think that we have a really good combination on our coaching staff of guys who have been in Super Bowls and guys that have been in the NFL Playoffs, National Championship Games in college.

"You lean on all of that experience. Our players know that," Staley added. "Since we've gotten here, we've had that type of atmosphere, where you can really trust the people that you're around and bring out the best in one another."

Top Shots: Regular Season Finale in Denver

Check out the best shots as the Chargers wrapped up their regular season slate in Denver against the Broncos

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
1 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
2 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
3 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
4 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
5 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
6 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
7 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
8 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
9 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
10 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
11 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
12 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
13 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
14 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
15 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
16 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
17 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
18 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
19 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
20 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
21 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
22 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
23 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
24 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
25 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
26 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
27 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
28 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
29 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
30 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
31 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
32 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
33 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
34 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
35 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
36 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
37 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
38 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
39 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
40 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
41 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
42 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
43 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
44 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
45 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
46 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
47 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
48 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
49 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
50 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
51 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
52 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
53 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
54 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
55 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
56 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
57 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
58 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
59 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
60 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
61 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
62 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
63 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
64 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
65 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
66 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
67 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
68 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
69 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
70 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
71 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
72 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
73 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
74 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
75 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
76 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
77 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
78 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
79 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
80 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
81 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
82 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
83 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
84 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
85 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
86 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
87 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
88 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
89 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
90 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
91 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
92 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
93 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
94 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
95 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
96 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
97 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
98 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
99 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
100 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
101 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
102 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
103 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
104 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
105 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
106 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Staley: Williams day-to-day with back injury

The Chargers got good news on the injury front Tuesday when the team designated Rashawn Slater to return from Injured Reserve.

Slater will not play Saturday against Jacksonville in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and Staley said it remains to be seen if Slater could return if the Bolts advance in the postseason.

"I think we're going to take advantage of the window," Staley said. "We're going to take it day-to-day but he's progressing well enough to get out on the football field.

"Just having him out there and practice is going to be great to see," Staley added. "Where he goes from there is day-to-day."

Staley also gave an update on Mike Williams, who suffered a back injury in the regular-season finale in Denver.

"Mike is going through treatment right now," Staley said. "We're having a walk-through, so we'll give you guys the injury report, but he is going to be doing treatment today. He is going to be day-to-day as the rest of the week goes on."

Staley said he expects Williams to practice at some point this week and was asked if the wide receiver could play Saturday night even if he does not practice.

"I think that is fair to say," Staley said. "We expect him to practice at some point this week. In what capacity? That's to be determined."

In other injury news, Staley said Bryce Callahan and Kenneth Murray, Jr., will practice this week. Callahan did not play Sunday while Murray left in the first half with a neck injury.

Finally, Staley noted that Joey Bosa "will be full [participation] in practice this week" with a groin.

Staley noted that Bosa's placement on the Injury Report is similar to Justin Herbert's status a week ago, when the quarterback was on it with a left shoulder but was full all week.

"Kind of like Justin last week — how you list a guy on the report, but they're full [participation]," Staley added. "That's just the nature of it. He is going to be on the injury report with a groin, but he will be full [participation] in practice Thursday."

Bolts ready for Round 2 against Jacksonville

Each game during Wild Card Weekend shares something unique — all 12 teams will face an opponent that they saw during the season.

For the Chargers, they will get Round 2 with the Jaguars, this time in Jacksonville. The two squads met back in Week 3, a game that the Jaguars won by a comfortable margin after pulling away in the second half.

"They've done a nice job offensively this year," Staley said about the Jaguars. "They've onboarded a lot of quality players in free agency and drafted some guys. I feel like they're really solid, all the way around — skill players, being able to run the football, throw the football. They take care of it.

"Trevor [Lawrence] has really had an outstanding season, and we knew that in the first game," Staley later added. "He played a really good game against us. He has done a really nice job of leading that team down the stretch to help get them in the playoffs. They're a very complete offense. They're balanced, well-coached. They definitely have our full respect."

An NFL season goes by fast, but looking back to Week 3 can feel like an eternity. This time around, the matchup will look different — as one would expect after more than three months.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and center Corey Linsley were inactive for that game and the Bolts also lost Bosa, Slater and wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the game. Herbert was also playing his first game with fractured rib cartilage.

It was a huge game injury-wise that would eventually shape the team into what they are now.

Still, Linsley and the Chargers know that although the Jaguars were a really good team at the time, they continue to be dangerous and show some of the same characteristics that led them to success early in the year against them.

"This team is a really good team, we knew they were a really good team in Week 3," Linsley said. "I don't even remember what their record was at that point, but we all saw what we saw on film.

"Not to say they haven't made changes as well and evolved, cause obviously they've gone on a pretty good win streak right here the last half of the season, but their style and their attitude really hasn't changed at all," Linsley added. "They're still playing fast and physical, that's kind of their mantra and they've stuck to it."

The Bolts will still be able to take away certain things from the early season meeting, but they know that, like themselves, the Jags also got better since then.

"It definitely helps, we got film on them," James said. "But like I said, [Trevor Lawrence] got better throughout the season just like we got better as a defense. It's going to be a great game."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Fox, Van Noy Continue High-Impact Performances in Win Over Rams

The pair of free-agency additions on defense have helped lead the Chargers turnaround on that side of the ball over the past month

news

Staley Excited to Face Former Boss in Sean McVay

The Chargers Head Coach spent the 2020 season as the Rams defensive coordinator before joining the Bolts

news

Bolts 3rd-Down Defense Remains Red-Hot Against Colts

Monday's performance marked just the second time the Chargers allowed zero third-down conversions in a single game in the last 30 years

news

Derwin James Expects to Play Monday Against Colts

"Those guys have been playing at a high level these last couple weeks. I've been just trying to be there to help, bring that energy and experience."

news

Salyer Continues To Be 'Bright Spot' For Chargers at Left Tackle

"Jamaree has been a real bright spot for our team. He's been one of those guys that we're sure glad we drafted. He's got a lot of the make-up that allows you to have the season that we're having right now."

news

Chargers Defense Shines Again in Week 15 Win

"They're playing with the right energy. I felt like we've played as hard as we've ever played, since I've been here, on defense."

news

Bolts Following Van Noy's Leadership Into Home Stretch

"Kyle has been an incredibly important asset for us on this football team. He's providing that experience, providing the versatility."

news

Bolts Offense Revels in Late Clock-Chewing Drive

Chargers ate up nearly nine minutes of the clock in fourth-quarter possession that gave Bolts a two-score lead

news

Chargers Look to Find 'Consistency in Approach' Heading Into Final 5 Games

"That's what we're trying to do ... because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

news

Derwin James Credits Maturity for Strong November Play

Chargers safety was only NFL player to have an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in last month

news

Punter JK Scott Thriving in 1st Season with Chargers

"I think he has just changed the way our special teams has operated just in terms of the confidence that you have in field position."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising