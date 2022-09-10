Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

A native of Calhoun City, Miss., Hall (first name pronounced KEY-mahn) initially joined the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas before spending time with the Vikings, Saints and Cowboys. He returned to the Bolts last season, seeing action on special teams in 16 games and recording a tackle and quarterback hit on defense. In two seasons for the Mean Green, Hall totaled 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defensed. Hall earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in his senior season.
Rodgers originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and has appeared in 88 career games (28 starts) with the Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. The California product has registered 147 receptions for 1,529 yards (10.4 avg.) and 15 touchdowns, including a game-winning, 61-yard Hail Mary grab in 2015 from Aaron Rodgers. In three seasons as a Golden Bear, Rodgers appeared in 35 games with 11 starts and recorded 59 catches for 896 yards (15.2 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. He ended his college career on a 19-game reception streak.