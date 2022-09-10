Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

A native of Calhoun City, Miss., Hall (first name pronounced KEY-mahn) initially joined the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas before spending time with the Vikings, Saints and Cowboys. He returned to the Bolts last season, seeing action on special teams in 16 games and recording a tackle and quarterback hit on defense. In two seasons for the Mean Green, Hall totaled 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defensed. Hall earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in his senior season.