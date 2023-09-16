Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.

Allen signed as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell with the Bolts in May and was elevated to the active roster in Week 1, making his NFL debut against Miami 1. He played five seasons (2018-22) at Campbell, appearing in 44 career games and twice earning FCS All-America honors. Allen was an All-Big South recipient each of his final four seasons and was recognized as Big South Defensive Player of the Year following the 2021 season. He totaled 148 tackles (71 solo) in his Fighting Camels career along with 38 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and an interception.

An undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015, Marlowe has started 18 of 59 regular-season games played with Carolina, Buffalo, Detroit and Atlanta. He has registered 104 tackles (70 solo), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed on defense, while adding 15 tackles on special teams. Marlowe won an NFC Championship with the Panthers as a rookie and has appeared in six postseason games, including a pair of starts last year with the Bills.