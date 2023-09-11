5 Takeaways: Bolts Defense Looks to Rebound After Week 1 Loss

3. Run game shines on offense

Despite the loss, the Chargers run game got off to a hot start to start the regular season.

While the team had success on the ground during the preseason, Sunday was the first look at the run game under Moore with the starting unit — and it got off on the right foot.

The Bolts ran the ball 40 times for a grand total of 234 yards and three touchdowns as team, their highest since Week 5 of the 2022 season. They also became the first team since 2010 to reach at least 220 yards and three scores on kickoff weekend.

Running back Austin Ekeler led the group with 16 rushes for 117 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His afternoon was highlighted by a 55-yard run up the middle of the offensive line that set up a Chargers touchdown.

"I think once we started getting in the flow of the game, I think we kind of saw it starting to play out like, 'Okay, this is going to be a high scoring game.' They're having success on offense, we're having success on offense," Ekeler said.

It was one of the many explosive runs the Bolts had throughout the successful day on the ground.

"I think we got some explosions, some explosive runs," Herbert said postgame. "That always helps when you have guys running down the field like that, it opens up the pass game.

"To be able to see the offensive line move the ball like that, I thought that was really good for us, offensively," Herbert added.

The team averaged an efficient 5.8 yards per carry and kept it going throughout the entire game, mixing in tempo to keep Miami off balance.

"I think we were just being really efficient," offensive tackle Rashawn Slater said. "We didn't really give them a chance to stop calling them.

"I think the tempo helped, they were really tired out there," Slater added. "We were working the double teams when we got them."

It wasn't just Ekeler who found success on the ground however, as running back Joshua Kelley also had himself a career day.

Kelley finished the game with 16 rushes for a career-high 91 yards, with the bulk of his runs coming in the second half.

The fourth-year Bolts running back credited the offensive line for making it easy on him as they also had an impressive afternoon, but noted the team is not complacent and will look to build on it.

"They were just coming off the ball," Kelley said. "I felt like honestly with every run play was called, I felt like, 'Hey, it's blocked up for four or five [yards] out there. Just press, make my read and cut."