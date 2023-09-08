Final Thoughts: How the Chargers Can Win in Week 1

2. Herbert in Year 4

Welcome to Year 4 of the Justin Herbert era.

That era, by the way, still has a long way to go since the Chargers quarterback signed a multi-year contract extension in July.

But now it's time for Herbert to showcase his skill in Moore's new offense, one that could implement more of a downfield passing attack than we saw a year ago.

"Justin has been fantastic," Staley said. "I think the energy that he has played with each day in practice, through training camp and through the preparation, and just, I think, the way that he affects everybody in the organization, you just see the comfort that he has within this team and his role within the team, and that's what you want.

"He has continued to improve every year that I've been with him," Staley added. "Knowing those close to him, going a long way back, that's one of the secrets is how much it means to him. He is going to make the adjustments. He is going to make the improvements. He's been fantastic for us. We're all excited to see him play."

Moore added: "Justin has just had a phenomenal offseason. I think just the way he's led this group, handled all of the development that goes on during a training camp. He's been phenomenal. We're really excited."

Herbert, for his part, said he's simply excited that football is back and always relishes the chance to be on the field.

And while the potential is there for his unit, Herbert said this week that the offense needs to continue to put in the work.

"I think there is still a lot of room for improvement for us," Herbert said. "Things we can fix, things we can get better at.

"I like the way we're going. I think everyone has picked up the offense fairly quickly, especially during OTAs," Herbert added. "To have all of those guys out there, to have the offensive line like we do, we're just trying to move the ball as best we can to score touchdowns in the red zone."

Herbert's Week 1 challenge includes Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, who is in his first year in that role but was previously the Broncos head coach and the defensive coordinator with the Bears.

"Just watch as much film as we can, whether that's from Denver from a couple years ago, whether that's Miami in the preseason," Herbert said. "Whatever we can get the feel for their defense and how they play — they're really well-coached.

"They have a lot of athletic guys on that side of the ball," Herbert added. "It will be a tough task, but I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Staley knows Fangio well, as the 65-year-old is a mentor of sorts to him.

"He's an outstanding coach, one of the top coaches in the game," Staley said. "They're going to be different than how he has been in the past, too.