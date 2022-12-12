Bolts Get Primetime Win Over Dolphins

The Dolphins then cut into the lead on a wild and lucky play. Alohi Gilman forced a fumble that forced a scrum for the ball, but the ball squirted away and was picked up by Tyreek Hill, who raced 57 yards for a touchdown. The Bolts offense couldn't respond as they went three-and-out and punted it away. The Chargers defense then forced Miami's fourth punt of the half that landed at the Chargers 10. But the offense got in gear with 10-plus yards plays to Allen (twice) and Ekeler to get into Miami territory at the 2-minute warning. Herbert then hit Palmer to move the chains on 3rd down and get the ball inside the 10-yard line. The Chargers goal-to-go offense came alive at the right time, as Ekeler powered his way in for a 1-yard score on fourth-and-goal with 18 seconds left in the half. The Bolts led 17-7 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Bolts offense, hampered by a delay of game penalty, went three-and-out to open the second half. The Dolphins did the same as the Chargers offense took over at their own 17 after a punt. But the ensuing offensive possession for the Bolts went nowhere and they were forced to punt again. Miami's quick-score offense finally appeared as the Dolphin hit on a 60-yard touchdown to Hill that cut the Bolts lead to 17-14. But the Bolts responded, as Herbert hit Williams on a 55-yard strike to get the Bolts in the red zone. The big play couldn't lead to the end zone, however, as Dicker hit a 31-yard field goal to put the Bolts up 20-14.

Fourth Quarter