Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: Bolts Have Chance to Make National Statement on MNF

Oct 14, 2023 at 01:55 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5TW6

The Chargers and Cowboys square off Monday night from SoFi Stadium.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 6.

1. Welcome to primetime

A new season begins Monday night.

The Bolts will be fresh and rested coming off their bye week but the Chargers will face one of their toughest tests of the season in primetime as they welcome the Cowboys (3-2) to SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT).

How big is Monday night's outcome?

Consider this note entering Week 6: of the 16 teams in the AFC, seven have a winning record and seven have a losing record.

The Bolts (along with the Browns) are right in the middle at 2-2, meaning a win bumps them up while a loss means there's a hill to climb. In short, there's a big difference between being 3-2 and being 2-3.

"It's a big deal. Win a game and we're above .500. If we don't, we're chasing it again," Chargers running back Joshua Kelley said. "It's a big game and we're playing a good team. You saw what happened last week so they're coming in hungry [after a 42-10 loss].

"They're going to have something to prove but so do we," Kelley added. "We know what's at stake in this league every single week. We just have to come out and play hard. Just play our game."

Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks added: "Right now is a time when you learn a lot about your team. These are important games and it's what your team builds on."

Kendricks, now in his ninth season, said that the Bolts are focused on the little things ahead of Week 6 as they try to notch their third straight win.

"We know what our expectations are. It's going out there and meeting our standard," Kendricks said. "To me, it's more about how are we connected on defense? How are we connected on offense? How's our vibe in the locker room? Our effort? I look at that kind of stuff.

"We have these four games under our belt. I don't want to say football is starting because it's already started," Kendricks added. "But we're coming off a bye week so now it's more real and we have to start stacking these games."

The playoffs are a long ways out, but it's also October now. And it's the perfect time for the Bolts to get above .500 and throw themselves into the early AFC playoff race.

2. The starting CB trio

The Bolts moved on from J.C. Jackson last week, trading the cornerback and a 2025 seventh-round pick to New England in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

"We just felt like this was the best course for our team," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "There was a body of work to go off of. We felt like this direction was what was best for our football team."

Now, the focus fully shifts to starting trio of Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr. and Ja'Sir Taylor, the latter of which will man the slot.

"I feel good about our trio," Samuel said. "We just come to work every day and try to execute the calls. We just have to play together and stay on one accord."

That group has started the past two games and has helped cut down on the number of explosive pass plays (15-plus yards) allowed.

In the first two weeks of the season, when Jackson was in the lineup, the Chargers allowed a league-worst 20 explosive pass plays.

The past two games? The Bolts have nearly cut that number in half to 11, which tanks 19th.

Chargers players and coaches on the defensive side of the ball believe this is the strongest combination of cornerbacks for the Bolts to go forward with.

"We believe in that group. That group is where we've played our best football as a team since we've been here," Staley said. "We have full trust in those guys. Those guys have played really well together. Now, they get to play together full-time."

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley added: "You have a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball together back there. When they play together, they've been successful. We're glad that we've got some continuity back there, some guys that have played a lot. Zont [Samuel] has played a lot, Mike [Davis], Ja Taylor is coming into his own. Those guys are really working hard. We're excited about the challenge and moving forward."

Dallas enters Week 6 with 25 explosive pass plays on offense, tied for 13th in the league.

3. Focused on the red zone

Looking for an area that could decide Monday's game?

Focus in on the red zone, an area of situational football where the Chargers have thrived so far in 2023.

Entering Week 6, the Bolts offense ranks fifth in red-zone scoring percentage at 68.75 percent. Aside from a down performance (two touchdowns on five red-zone opportunities in Week 2), the Bolts have been above 75 percent in their three other games.

"I think the red zone has been going well. Red zone is always going have ups and downs, a little bit, through a season," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "Tennessee was our one low spot, but I think that our guys are doing a really good job down there. I think just continuing to play football.

"Sometimes red zone turns in this big old science project. I think part of the emphasis is just that we're playing ball down there," Moore added. "When you get into the red zone, there's still first and second down, there's still third downs, there are a lot of just traditional situations, the space is just different. You have to, obviously, plan accordingly for that, but I think that our guys have done a nice job down there."

Quarterback Justin Herbert has been especially clutch inside the 20-yard line. Among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts in the red zone, Herbert ranks sixth in Pro Football Focus' pass grade (69.3) and has a 6:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

"I think we have done some good things on offense in the red zone," Herbert said. "It's important to score touchdowns down there when you get those shots.

"I think we've done a good job of that, but we can always be better," Herbert added. "I could be better at quarterback, complete more passes in the red zone to be sure that we're moving the chains, but I've liked what I've seen so far."

Defensively, the Chargers are tied for ninth in red-zone scoring percentage allowed at an even 50 percent.

"We always talk about to play good red-zone defense, it's all about communication," Ansley said. "That's the first thing, making sure everyone is on the same page.

"Then, anticipation and then having the right leverage. I think that if you can do those things, you can be hard to play against down there," Ansley said. "The first four weeks we've been solid, but we have room for improvement, for sure."

Entering Week 6, the Chargers are one of four teams — along with the Bills, Ravens and Packers — who are top-10 teams in the red zone on both offense and defense.

4. Ekeler set to return

The Bolts are getting a big boost to the lineup Monday night with the return of Austin Ekeler.

The running back suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and has missed the past three games.

"Missing games, as an athlete, man it's always so frustrating. But it something where you can't really hold onto that frustration, You have to realize, 'OK, how can I get myself back?,'" said Ekeler, who added the bye week came at a good time for him.

It's safe to say the Bolts will welcome Ekeler back with open arms this week.

"Obviously, Austin is one of the top running backs in this league," Moore said. "We'd love to have him back and we're really excited to have him."

Joshua Kelley added: "He can do so much — run game, pass game, all of that. I know what he's capable of doing. It's just going to be great for our room, the offense in general and as a team."

Ekeler's return is hopefully a jolt to a Chargers run game that racked up 233 yards in Week 1 but has tallied 246 combined rushing yards over the past three games.

"Different matchups present different opportunities," Moore said. "Certainly, we've played a couple of different styles through the first four games. That's how the seasons go. You're going to have to play different styles.

"You're always trying to improve the run game, just like we're trying to improve the pass game," Moore added. "We'll do different things. Hopefully, those things can benefit us moving forward."

The Cowboys defense ranks 24th in rushing yards allowed per play (4.47) and are 21st in rushing yards allowed per game (123.4).

5. A spark on special teams

The Bolts special teams units have had an up-and-down start to the season.

But Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken said Friday that he used the bye week to do a full evaluation of his group.

"There's stuff we have to continue to improve on and get more stout ... and they know that," Ficken said.

One area that could help the Bolts is improved health at the top of the roster. For example, Ekeler's return means Kelley is back in a more prominent role on special teams.

Ficken knows it will be all hands on deck against the Cowboys and returner KaVontae Turpin, who was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2022.

"It's a challenge. But the thing that is encouraging about these guys ... they're going against Turpin and they say, 'We want a challenge.' They want to go out there and make a difference," Ficken said.

Keep an eye on wide receiver Simi Fehoko, who could be in line to play gunner again with Deane Leonard doubtful with a hamstring injury.

"What I love about Simi is that he's very versatile in everything he does," Ficken said. "He can play inside, outside, play with length, strength, speed.

"The guy is very instinctive and has awareness with how he plays," Ficken added. "He recalls information and I love having him here. He's exactly what you're looking for in a special teams wide receiver."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Chargers Takeaways Ahead of the Week 5 Bye

The Bolts are 2-2 and have a break this week. Here is what has stood out through the team's first four games.
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Ahead of Week 5 Bye

The Bolts quarterback sustained a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday's win against the Raiders
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Win After Rallying Around Late Hit on Herbert

"Obviously, we protect No. 10 at all costs and seeing everybody with him, that reaction immediately, everybody on the team is on the same page."
news

Final Thoughts: Why Quentin Johnston is Ready for Bigger Role in Bolts Offense

Bolts center Corey Linsley will be placed on the Non-Football Illness List on Saturday with a "non-emergent heart-related medical issue."
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Reacts to Williams' Injury, Praises Bolts O-Line for Strong Play

"It's the toughest kind of news. Mike's one of my favorites, he's one of our most important players he's a guy who's not only one of our best players, but he sets the example from a team building culture."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Defense Seals the Deal vs. Vikings

"Honestly, I lost track of what down it was, I was just going to keep going until we were going to win the game. It was a great effort by everyone around."
news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Keys to Victory in Minnesota

"You've got to do something about being close. You can't just be close in this league. You've got to make it happen."
news

5 Takeaways: Why Week 2 Was Kenneth Murray's Best Game in Years

"I thought it was Kenneth Murray's best game since I've been the coach ... there was just a lot of positives to take away from his performance."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Frustrated, Focused on Little Details After 0-2 Start

"I know that we got the right guys in that locker room and we're going to stay together. We're going to stay tough and we're going to get this thing going because it's a long season."
news

Final Thoughts: 5 Key Storylines for the Chargers in Week 2

"Every seven days you get an opportunity to humble somebody, or somebody humbles you. We'll get another chance this Sunday."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Regroup, Turn Page to Titans in Week 2

"We didn't win this one. It was a tight game and we didn't quite finish it. What we've got to do is learn from it, put it away and get on to Tennessee."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
Latest News
Advertising