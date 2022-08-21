From the Podium | Coach Staley on Bolts Performance vs. Dallas

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions after the Chargers second preseason game:

Staley: A 'poor' 1st-half performance

The Chargers fell in their second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, in a game where the first half left much to be desired.

The Bolts struggled to slow down the Cowboys, giving up four total touchdowns in the first half, including two on special teams.

Although the second half was better, it was not enough to come away with the win.

After the game, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley summed up his team's performance against Dallas.

"It was a really poor first half for us. About as poorly as you can play, and that really put us behind, overall," Staley said. "I didn't like the way the first half felt or looked, really in all three phases. When you have two turnovers and give up two special teams touchdowns, that's the way the score is going to look."

"In the second half, we played better. I'm glad that we responded well. We'll learn a lot from this tape, for sure," Staley added.

Special teams were a struggle for the Chargers, as the Cowboys returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown Saturday night. Staley hopes that this game can serve as a learning lesson for younger players.

"I was disappointed because that's not the way we practiced this week, Staley said. "That's not the way the guys performed in practice, so to come out and play that way, they're going to learn a lot from that. They're going to learn the entire NFL is watching, you know, and we're watching the entire NFL."