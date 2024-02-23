5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Coordinators Can't Wait to Work With Jim Harbaugh

2. Minter's 50/50 rule

We're a long way away from Minter's Chargers defense seeing the field in Week 1.

But he gave a little insight Thursday to what he wants his unit to look and feel like as they begin a journey together over the next few months.

"I think about it like this: defensive football is 50 percent of what you play and 50 percent of how you play," Minter said. "The 'how you play' is rooted in the things you spend time on and get the guys to understand how important it is to play winning football and winning defense.

"What you do scheme-wise is always evolving," Minter added.

Minter brings a strong recent track record as Michigan had college football's No. 1 defense in 2023 as the Wolverines went a perfect 15-0 on the way to a national title.

Minter said Thursday he's still in the process of evaluating the roster but noted that safety Derwin James, Jr. will surely have a key role in his defense.

The trick, Minter noted, is to not ask James to do too much.

"I think there's a fine line there because he's so versatile and you wish you had more than one of him," Minter said. "When you move him around, it's like you're trying to duplicate Derwin in all these different positions, which is sometimes good and sometimes bad."

Minter later explained how James' role could shift for any given game.

"I think when you really try to look at it that way and understand it, 'Hey maybe this week we can move you down here so we could do a little bit more here'. Maybe there's a matchup problem here that we want you to be able to handle," Minter said. "We want him to be a matchup piece and we want to allow him to do the things he does really well.