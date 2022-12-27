Chargers Have Plenty at Stake in Final 2 Weeks

4. Offense focused on points, red-zone success

The performance from the Bolts offense Monday night featured a bit of everything.

There were big plays and solid performances, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler all making an impact.

But there were some miscues, too, including penalties and a pair of failed trips on four ventures inside the red zone.

Both of Cameron Dicker's field goals were under 25 yards, meaning six total points could have been 14 if the offense had executed better.

Here's what Staley said Monday about the red-zone production:

"hen you get down in there in the red area — you know, over 80 percent of the touchdowns in the NFL happen inside the red area — and when you get in the red area, you have to score the ball," Staley said. "We, obviously, had a couple of opportunities last night. We had four opportunities and we were 2-for-4. If you score touchdowns on those drives, that's eight more points, and when it's 28-3, you're feeling different about the movie.

"We just have to get into sync together because we're moving the football, and there are a lot of good plays in there, but it's just been up and down," Staley added. "It's going to take everybody. It's not just one person. I wish I could tell you that it's just this one aspect of the offense — this one person — but, it's not. It's just all of us playing together and creating that rhythm and timing that will lead to scoring the football because we have good enough players, we have good enough coaches, we just have to put it all together."

Entering Week 17, the Bolts offense is averaging 355.0 yards per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

But their 22.1 points per game would be the lowest amount with Justin Herbert under center in three seasons.

Staley said while yards are nice, points will be an, ahem, point of emphasis heading into the postseason.

"I'm not worried. I have so much confidence in our players and our coaches," Staley said. "I think what we have yet to establish is that consistency of the rhythm of our offense and producing consistently, in terms of scoring the ball.

"I think that we've moved the ball all year long," Staley added. "If you look at our yardage and stuff like that, even when guys were out, we were still moving the ball at a high level, we just haven't scored the ball at a high level this year. That is something that is important to me, understanding what it takes to score the ball."

5. Early look at the Rams

Staley knows the Week 17 opponent well.

So, too, do players such as Sebastian Joseph-Day, Troy Reeder, Morgan Fox, Gerald Everett and Sony Michel.

All of them were with the Rams in recent years, and some helped the other Los Angeles team win a Super Bowl a season ago.

Even though the Rams are 5-10 and out of playoff contention, Staley said he knows what kind of product the Rams will roll out in Week 17.

Just look at their 51-point performance Sunday against the Broncos, which is the second-highest point total by any team this season.

"The thing that stands out to me is just respect — respect for everybody that is in that organization; coach, player, front office," Staley said. "I know the caliber of coaching that goes on at that place. I know the caliber of players that are over there, who we are going to have to compete against. I think that was on display the other day.